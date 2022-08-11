Tori Roloff Says She's 'Thankful' for Time with Son Jackson, 5, as They Enjoy Monster Truck Show

Tori Roloff loves spending quality time with her firstborn.

The Little People, Big World star, 31, and son Jackson Kyle, 5, enjoyed a special evening out together on Wednesday, watching a monster truck show at the Clark County Fair in Washington.

The mom of three, who shares sons Jackson and Josiah Luke, 3 months, plus daughter Lilah Ray, 2, with husband Zach Roloff, documented the mother-son date on her Instagram Story.

"We got a little rowdy tonight," she wrote over a photo of Jackson wearing noise-canceling headphones as he watched the trucks on the fairgrounds.

Tori also included a snap of Jackson smiling in front of one of the monster trucks as she proudly shared that they took a ride on it.

"He said one time was enough. 🤣," she added.

Before heading out from the show, Tori said her son sweetly asked if he could roll down a grassy hill, which she captured video of. "I love him and I'm so thankful for the time we get to spend together," she said of Jackson.

Earlier this week, Tori opened up about having a "rough day" balancing mom life, work and taking care of her home.

In two posts on her Instagram Story, the mom of three shared why her day was difficult and how it ended up being a hard day for the whole family.

"Ugh. Today was a slightly rough day for me," she wrote. "I hate when the day starts out great (I went to the gym and got coffee alone) but I just felt overstimulated all day long."

With taking care of work and cleaning the house, Tori shared she "felt like I didn't spend as much time as I wanted to with my kids or my husband."

"It ended with Jackson making a red choice (honestly a rare occasion for him) and having to miss out on fun stuff with dad," she continued. "To top it all off, I'm pretty sure our dishwasher is broken."

"It's all small stuff but it adds up. All of us moms get overstimulated and touched out," she concluded, adding she hoped the post would "let you all know you're not alone."