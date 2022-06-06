Tori Roloff Says She's 'Terrified' to Welcome New Baby After Pregnancy Loss in New LPBW Clip

Tori Roloff is opening up about how her past miscarriage impacted her feelings of pregnancy before welcoming son Josiah Luke.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, which was filmed before Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their third baby on April 30, Tori shared that she was "terrified" to be expecting another baby after suffering a pregnancy loss at six weeks last year.

"Tori and me have a big announcement. Tori's pregnant. We are expecting our third baby," Zach says in a confessional while sitting next to his wife. "Tori is super excited to be pregnant again. But Tori does not do pregnancy well. She's only 12 weeks in and she acts like she's 30."

In the episode, the couple reveals their pregnancy news to Zach's mother, Amy, who says she is "really excited" for Zach and Tori to welcome another baby. The couple also shares son Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2.

In another confessional, Tori opens up about how her past pregnancy loss, which she announced on social media in March 2021, has made it more difficult for her to "get excited" about having another baby.

"After losing a baby I think that this whole experience has just been really different than the last pregnancy just cause me personally, I've just been terrified," she admits. "We didn't tell anyone until after we saw the baby for the first time and saw a heartbeat and saw a healthy baby."

"It's been harder for me to get excited too because I've been so nervous," Tori adds.

Zach and Tori also share their thoughts on what it would be like if their baby was born of average height. (Josiah was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, PEOPLE can now confirm).

"There's a 50/50 chance this child will have dwarfism," says Tori. "I think it would be kind of interesting just to have one average height kid just to know what that feels like. But I really don't care either way."

Josiah's siblings Jackson and Lilah as well as dad Zach were also born with achondroplasia while Tori is of average height.