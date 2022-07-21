"A lot of times, unfortunately, they are too short even for super small kiddie rides," the mom of three shared

Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Kids at Theme Park, Reflects on Them Being 'Too Short' to Ride

Tori Roloff is all about making memories with her family this summer.

On Wednesday, the Little People, Big World star, 31, shared photos from her day out at a Portland, Oregon, theme park with her older two children, daughter Lilah Ray, 2, and son Jackson Kyle, 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Such a fun morning at Oak's Amusement Park," Tori captioned a photo of Jackson and Lilah on a ride together, tagging the park. "Jackson and Lilah were able to ride the rides!! A lot of times, unfortunately, they are too short even for super small kiddie rides."

Sharing a video of her kids on the same ride in the first photo, Tori added, "Lilah wasn't sure if this was a good thing or bad thing though, haha."

Another video shows Jackson having fun on a motorcycle-themed ride and later, hanging out with friends. Tori also tagged her mom, Kim Patton, in a photo of her and Jackson sitting together at a water gun game, thanking her for being "the best mama ever."

"I couldn't have done it without you," Tori wrote.

A final photo from the day is a selfie of Tori and Jackson, with which she wrote, "So proud of Jackson trying the roller coaster, but he afterwards he said 'mom, I never want to do a roller coaster again!' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tori Roloff Tori Roloff Tori Roloff

Left: Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram Center: Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram Right: Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori and husband Zach Roloff welcomed their third baby Josiah Luke in April. Recently, Tori joked about how much Josiah looks like big brother Jackson when he was an infant.

She first posted a photo of Jackson as a baby lying with Zach, 32. Next, she shared a photo of Josiah, who shares the same blue eyes and facial features as Jackson does in the previous image.

"I'm pretty sure I birthed the same child twice," Tori wrote.

In late May, PEOPLE confirmed that Josiah was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism that both his siblings were also born with.

tori roloff Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE in May, the mom of three shared how baby Josiah is settling into the family.

Tori said her two older kids have been very helpful when it comes to their baby brother, who was born three weeks early.