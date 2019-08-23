Pregnant Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Jackson as He Leaves Crib for Baby Sister

Jackson’s a big boy now!

Tori Roloff shared adorable photos of her and husband Zach’s not-so-little 2-year-old son on Thursday evening, with Jackson smiling wide as he sits on his “big boy” bed for the first time.

“First night in his big boy bed,” the Little People, Big World star captioned the photos. “You can stop growing now Jackson!”

The 28-year-old expectant mother replied to a fan’s question asking how she knew her baby was ready to transition from a crib and not “Roloff” his new bed.

“How did you know he was ready?” the fan commented. “Were there signs? My little is about to turn 2 and I have no idea when to transition!”

Tori was quick to reply, pinning the bed change to their baby girl on the way.

“We’re having a baby and didn’t want to buy another crib,” wrote Tori, who’s due in November. “That’s how we decided he was ready!”

Earlier this month, she shared a cute photo of her little one with an even cuter caption describing her growing first-born.

“Those blue eyes, berry stained lips, dirt under the nails, that squishy nose, sun kissed cheeks, and a smile that could brighten any day,” she wrote about her two-year-old. “Summer days with this kid is what I live for.”

Jackson may be growing, but so is the star’s baby bump! Tori shared some sweet maternity photos on her Instagram, where she praised Zach as he works in Colombia on “some really cool soccer stuff.”

“You never know until you have to do it alone- and being pregnant and hanging with a toddler alone for three days is no easy task!” she wrote. “Thank your spouses today if you are so blessed. And if you’re a single mom or dad- YOU ARE A SUPER HUMAN! We love you Dada! Now come home!”

On another post from the shoot, the reality star opened up about feeling less than great while expecting.

“There’s not a lot of times I do love being pregnant,” she wrote. “Don’t get me wrong. I thank God for this amazing gift every single day and I know how blessed I am but it definitely hasn’t made me feel my best.”

Though pregnancy isn’t her favorite way to pass time, she wrote that she loves “feeling baby girl move inside me.”

“I love sharing this experience with Zach and Jackson! I love that God has given me a gift and chosen me to be this sweet child’s mama,” she wrote. “Also… it was nice getting dressed up and feeling beautiful!”