Tori Roloff Shows Off Her Baby Bump in First Picture Since Announcing Baby No. 3

Tori Roloff, who shares two children with Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff, gave fans a first look at her baby bump on Instagram on Wednesday

Tori Roloff is giving fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump.

The Little People, Big World star posted a photo of herself looking chic and sporty in an all-black getup while cradling her bump on Instagram on Wednesday, just one month after announcing she and husband Zach were expecting.

"Walkin' this bump around has also been easier than I thought and I realized this is the first bump pic I've taken this pregnancy!" Tori captioned the sweet snap. "I am just so thankful to be feeling good and that baby is healthy!"

In November, Tori and Zach revealed that they were expecting a child eight months after sharing news of their miscarriage.

In March, Tori revealed on Instagram that she had suffered a miscarriage six weeks into her pregnancy.

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier," she wrote, adding that she had "never felt a loss like I did in that moment."

The couple share two children together: Jackson Kyle, 4, and Lilah Ray, 2, and their third child is due in the spring of 2022.

Zach and Tori aren't the only members of the Roloff family who've shared exciting baby news recently. Zach's younger brother, Jacob, and his wife, Isabel Rock, welcomed their first child together in early December.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Rock announced the name of the couple's son, Mateo Tomás Roloff, who was born on Dec. 4.

On Tuesday, the new mom shared a sweet photo of the newborn's first Christmas ornament with his full name on it and explained how the couple chose his first and middle name.

"Truthfully, I just fell in love with the name Mateo many years ago. I always liked how it flows no matter who is pronouncing it. One day, I told Jacob I loved the name for a future son, and he said he loved it, too," she wrote, adding that the name Tomás honors her Chilean roots and pays homage to her cousin, dad, and late brother's name.