Tori Roloff Shares Touching Update on Her Pregnancy: 'Grow Baby Grow'

Tori Roloff, who shares two children with husband Zach Roloff, announced she was pregnant in November

Tori Roloff's baby bump is growing!

The Little People, Big World star gave fans an update on her pregnancy Thursday with a black and white photo of her bare baby bump. In the intimate snap, Roloff looks down as she cradles her belly with her hand while sitting on a windowsill.

"Grow baby grow!! 🖤🤍," she captioned the picture, adding that she's "focusing my thoughts on how BA this body is to be able to grow a baby instead of the extra love (as zach puts it) that's popped up everywhere."

She added, "I just love this babe so much already."

Earlier this month, Roloff, who shares son Jackson Kyle, 4, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2, with her husband Zach Roloff, opened up about the struggles she's experiencing with her pregnancy.

In a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories, she shared the "reminder" that "growing a human is hard."

"Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy," the soon-to-be mom of 3 continued.

Noting her outfit, a grey hoodie and leggings, she wrote, "This is what I'm wearing to a dinner party because I'm uncomfortable in regular clothes," revealing that she was "trying to love" herself during her pregnancy, "because our bodies are insane. Right?"

Tori first announced she was pregnant in November with a series of sweet family snapshots featuring Zach and their two children.

In one photo from the Instagram carousel, Jackson held a letter board that read, "Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022," while Tori cradled her baby bump. She and Zach also held an ultrasound photo in another snap.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori captioned the photos. "Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift! #zandtpartyoffive #babyroloff3 #storyofzachandtori."

The news came after Tori suffered a miscarriage in March at six weeks pregnant. Sharing the loss in a vulnerable Instagram post, she wrote, "We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier."

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she continued. "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

"My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn't have done it without him," added Tori at the time. "If there is any silver lining here it's the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that's not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day."