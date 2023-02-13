Tori Roloff Shares Photos as Zach Reunites with Their Three Kids at Home After Brain Surgery

Tori Roloff is happy to have husband Zach home from the hospital and spending time with their three kids after having an emergency brain surgery last week

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 04:27 PM
Tori Roloff Shares Photos as Zach Reunites with Their Three Kids After His Hospital Stay
Photo: Tori Roloff/instagram

Tori Roloff's family is grateful to be back under one roof.

After Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff, 32, underwent an emergency shunt revision last week, Tori shared photos of her family together again on Instagram Saturday.

"He is home!!!" the excited wife and mom of three, 31, wrote alongside a photo of Zach lying on the couch resting with son Josiah Luke, 9 months, on his lap and Lilah Ray, 3, and Jackson Kyle, 5 sitting next to their dad.

"Thank you Jesus! And thank you to everyone who prayed for us, and offered to bring us food and supported us through this whole experience!"

Tori Roloff Shares Photos as Zach Reunites with Their Three Kids After His Hospital Stay
Tori Roloff/instagram

Tori also added, "Thank you endlessly to the staff at OHSU for helping @zroloff07 through his entire experience. They were exceptional and we are so grateful to them!"

In another photo on Tori's Instagram Story, Zach can be seen lifting Josiah from his chest so the two could look at each other.

Later, the mom of three got her kids outside, writing, "So grateful for the weather to get these kids outside so dad can rest!"

The video showed Jackson and Lilah racing on scooters, where she joked there's "always a competition," as Josiah enjoyed a stroll and the sunshine.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/instagram

Just weeks ago, the family of five enjoyed a trip to Disneyland, where they met some characters, an activity Lilah seemed to have mixed feelings about. While she tolerated a selfie with Mom and Princess Jasmine, she cried during another photo with Mom and Minnie Mouse.

"Lilah prefers the characters from a distance," Tori wrote in the caption. "However, she can't stop looking at her signature."

Jackson had a better time meeting characters, with Tori showing the smiley kindergartener after having met Captain America.

"He got the cap's signature!! Tomorrow we're after spider man!" she wrote.

Tori later shared a selfie with her two boys, with Josiah perched on her lap as Jackson sat beside them, smiling sweetly.

On the cute photo, Tori wrote, "My happiest place!!"

