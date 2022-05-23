Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photos from Son Jackson's 5th Birthday Party — See His Airplane Cake!

Jackson Roloff celebrated his 5th birthday with an epic airplane party!

On Sunday, Tori Roloff shared a series of adorable photos from her son's belated birthday party, including a snap of the little boy grinning ear to ear as he sits next to his bright blue birthday cake.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jackson matches his airplane-themed cake with a cute aviation t-shirt, featuring the number 5 and a red airplane printed above his name. His two-tiered cake also included several toy airplanes as well as white clouds made of frosting.

"FINALLY got to celebrate our Jackson today!! Since Josiah made his way into the world a little earlier than expected, Jackson's party got postponed! But honestly kind of glad it did because we couldn't have had better weather, and baby brother was here to party too!" writes Tori. "I hardly took any photos, but Jackson felt so loved and celebrated today and it was so fun watching him with all his friends!"

"I love this 5 year old so stinkin' much my heart could honestly burst. I loved having a day that was all about him! Happy birthday baby j! Also this concludes the roloff party month (haha thank goodness)!!" she ended the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jackson Roloff Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Jackson's grandpa Matt Roloff commented on the post with a sweet anecdote from the day, writing, "My favorite part of the day when you put together his paper airplane and Jackson said 'thanks mom'. Such a very sweet and polite young man."

Tori also shared a cute shot of Jackson hanging out with his younger sister Lilah, 2, at the party. Jackson smiles as he poses next to the little girl, who looks too cute in a tan and white polka dot dress.

On Jackson's actual birthday earlier this month, Tori posted a heartfelt tribute to her son on Instagram.

"Happiest of birthdays to our sweet Jackson! 🎉🎁🎂 The love I have for this kid honestly can't even be written down in words. He brings so much joy to all of our lives and I thank God every single day he chose me to be his mama! He is so kind and the best big brother ever. I also love how funny he's gotten this year, and he constantly has us asking 'where do you get your material?!' " she wrote.

"We had so much fun celebrating sweet baby J today! He had the awesome idea to go to the airport and watch airplanes take off and land and we all had so much fun with it!! He has such a grateful heart and kept telling us all day 'thank you for the best birthday ever!' " she added. "Thank you so much to everyone who helped wish him a happy birthday today!! We love you Jackson! 5 is going to be fun! 🤍"