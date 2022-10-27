The Roloff kids are ready for Halloween!

In preparation for Halloween next week, Tori Roloff shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram of her three kids, son Josiah, 5 months, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5, dressed up in their costumes for the holiday.

Jackson dressed up as a firefighter, decked out in an entire uniform complete with a firefighter's hat, while Lilah wore a cute Dalmatian costume that included a white tutu and dog ears.

As for baby Josiah, the infant looked too cute in a hatching baby chick costume, complete with webbed feet and a hood with a beak. In one hilarious photo, Jackson smiled while holding his baby brother, who cried while taking the picture.

"🐣 🐶 🧑‍🚒 @potterybarnkids has killed the costume party again!! Swipe to the end to see real life🤣," Tori, who shares her kids with husband Zach Roloff, captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Tori celebrated son Josiah with a sweet tribute on Instagram as he turned 5 months old.

"This little blue eyed bundle is 5 months!! September flew by and a lot happened for this little man!" the proud mom of three shared.

Noting that "Josiah officially got kicked out of mom and dads room," Tori admitted the infant "still doesn't want to sleep through the night. 😴"

"Mom and dad are looking forward to days of not being woken up at 4am but we're trying to love every stage of this guys life because he truly is the best baby ever!! We love you Josiah Luke! 🤍"

She also joked that the infant was "finally in some family photos," posting some new shots of her and husband Zach with their three children.

One of the sweet family photos showed Jackson leaning against Tori, who held Josiah as she crouched next to Zach, who had Lilah perched in front of him.