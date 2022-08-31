Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Josiah as He Turns 4 Months Old: 'We Love You, Dude!'

Tori and Zach Roloff are celebrating another month with their baby boy.

On Monday, the mom of three, 31, shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of their son Josiah Luke turning 4 months old. Alongside two cute pictures of the infant, the Little People, Big World star included a series of updates about her growing boy.

"This chunk of love is 4 months today! I almost missed this photo too. I had about 2 minutes and 6 photos to choose from before Si decided it was bedtime. But here we are: I still haven't missed a monthly photo!!" Tori writes.

Tori, who is also mom to son Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2, with husband Zach, says her son is currently in the "96th percentile for weight," adding that Josiah "does not miss a meal!"

"He is rolling all around already! 🌪 He is SO happy (until he's not 🤣) and smiles all the time. Especially for his siblings! 😃," she continues. "He loves to be talked to and smiled at all day long! 🗣 As you can tell by the photos, he loves to put his hands in his mouth (I'm pretty sure he's about to cut a tooth)! 🦷"

"We love you, Dude!! 🤍" she concludes the post.

In disbelief at how fast her grandson is growing up, Amy Roloff added in the comments, "4 months already? Time is flying by."

Earlier this month, Tori documented a special trip to the river in Kamala, Washington, with husband Zach and their three kids. The outing marked baby Josiah's first visit to the river — and according to Tori, he "loved" it!

In sweet photos from the day, Jackson and Lilah, who Tori affectionately called her "water babies," posed in front of the water and hanging out in the sand.

"I actually can't handle her. 🤍," Tori captioned an adorable shot of Lilah modeling in her white sunglasses.

Josiah also seemed to enjoy his day in the river, spending time with his big brother Jackson and wading in the water with mom Tori.

"My boys! 💙" she wrote on top of a heartwarming picture of Jackson and Josiah in the river together.