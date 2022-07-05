Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos from Their First Fourth of July as a Family of Five

Tori and Zach Roloff are having a blast with their family of five!

On the Fourth of July, the Little People, Big World star, 32, shared scenes from the family's celebrations. In photos from the day, the whole family posed together, decked out in red, white and blue while other snaps show Tori sitting on the steps to her home with daughter Lilah Ray, 2.

Tori and Zach, also 32, welcomed their third baby, Josiah Luke, in April. The couple is also parents to son Jackson Kyle, 5.

Baby Josiah looked sweet in a photo on Tori's Instagram Story, where he wears the same denim star-print outfit Jackson wore on his first Fourth of July. In another, he's sleeping with a pacifier in his mouth.

"Boys can't hang," the mom of three jokes.

Tori shared a photo of both her sons wearing matching USA shirts as Josiah adorably sticks his tongue out. Their night ended with fireworks, which she shared from behind her two older kids, who pointed out the bursts in the sky.

tori roloff tori roloff tori roloff

Left: Credit: tori roloff/Instagram Center: Credit: tori roloff/Instagram Right: Credit: tori roloff/Instagram

Tori has been sharing a lot of details of her pregnancy and postpartum experience with fans. Speaking to PEOPLE last month, the mom of three shared how baby Josiah is settling into the family.

Tori said her two older kids are very helpful when it comes to their baby brother, who was born three weeks early.

"They are slightly obsessed with him and it's adorable," she said. "They're just both very concerned about where he is, what he is doing. They take turns feeding him the bottle and want to bring him blankies and binkies."

Josiah was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, PEOPLE confirmed. Jackson and Lilah as well as dad Zach were also born with achondroplasia while Tori is of average height.

tori roloff tori roloff

Left: Credit: tori roloff/Instagram Right: Credit: tori roloff/Instagram

Tori's pregnancy with Josiah was an emotional journey. An episode of Little People, Big World that aired last month featured Tori opening up about how her past pregnancy loss, which she announced on social media in March 2021, made it more difficult for her to "get excited" about having another baby.

"After losing a baby I think that this whole experience has just been really different than the last pregnancy just cause me personally, I've just been terrified," she admitted. "We didn't tell anyone until after we saw the baby for the first time and saw a heartbeat and saw a healthy baby."