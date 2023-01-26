Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos from Family Trip to Disneyland: 'My Happiest Place!'

Tori Roloff was excited to explore Disneyland with her family for the first time as a mom of three

Published on January 26, 2023
Tori Roloff is just as excited as her kids to hit Disneyland!

The family of five is enjoying time at the California theme park, the Little People, Big World star revealed on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

Sharing some scenes from the trip, Tori and husband Zach Roloff posed with their three kids — Josiah Luke, 7 months, Lilah Ray, 3, and Jackson Kyle, 5 — at the park's entrance, looking excited for the day ahead.

Their first day at the park included meeting some characters, an activity Lilah seemed to have mixed feelings about. While she tolerated a selfie with Mom and Princess Jasmine, she cried during another photo with Mom and Minnie Mouse.

"Lilah prefers the characters from a distance," Tori wrote in the caption. "However, she can't stop looking at her signature."

Jackson had a better time meeting characters, with Tori showing the smiley kindergartener after having met Captain America.

"He got the cap's signature!! Tomorrow we're after spider man!" she wrote.

Tori later shared a selfie with her two boys, with Josiah perched on her lap as Jackson sat beside them, smiling sweetly.

On the cute photo, Tori wrote, "My happiest place!!"

In November, the mom of three answered a series of questions on her Instagram Stories, replying to one user who asked whether she wished she could "have the opportunity to know what it's like to raise an average size child."

Tori is of average height, while Zach and their three children were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

"Absolutely not," Tori wrote. "I'm Obsessed with the three kids God gave me and I'd have it no other way."

The Little People, Big World star also responded to a user's question about the "hardest part about being an average size mom of three little people."

"Knowing that I'll never be able to relate to my kids and can only sympathize," she answered.

