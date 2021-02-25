"He's been asking for so long to go to school and he finally got to go today!" the Little People, Big World star said

Tori Roloff Says Her 'Mama Heart Was Bursting with Pride' as Son Jackson, 3, Starts School

On Wednesday, Tori, 29, announced her son's exciting milestone moment, sharing a photograph of Jackson, 3½, on Instagram.

The Little People, Big World star detailed the experience of her son's first day in the caption of her post, writing, "It's fine. I'm fine. My sweet baby J had his first day of school today!"

"He's been asking for so long to go to school and he finally got to go today!" she continued. "My mama heart was bursting with pride watching him March in like he owned the place."

"He gave me a big hug and kiss before I left and said 'peace mom!' ✌🏼. I love this kid so stinking much!! So proud of you Jackson! ❤️," she added, also writing the hashtags, "#babyjroloff" and "#timeisathief."

In the photograph, Jackson is seen smiling and ready to go with his backpack on and a matching lunch bag by his side.

The tyke also held up a creative board that revealed the date of his first day, his age and what he wants to be when he grows up — a pilot!

In the comments section of her post, a group of fans shared their excitement alongside Tori that her little one would be embarking on his first day of school.

"Look at that smile !!!!! He is so proud !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one user wrote as another added, "He looks so excited 😍."

Last summer, Tori got candid in a social media post, sharing a message for people giving her unsolicited parenting advice tied to a picture she posted of Jackson.

While the mother of two did not specifically call out what remarks she was responding to, if any, she did reply to an Instagram user one week earlier who left a comment of "concern" on a family photo posted for the Fourth of July.

Tori noted that she recognizes that it is her "privilege to have a platform where I can share information on things I find important like dwarfism or a pandemic or other global issues."

"I did not chose to be in the public eye. I fell in love and I chose my husband then and I choose him every day since," she wrote of Zach, who, like their children, has achondroplasia. "This all comes along with him and our family and I feel like I've done a damn good job of being the best I can be."