Tori Roloff Shares New Family Photos from Baby Josiah's First Beach Trip: 'So Thankful'

Baby's first beach day!

Tori and Zach Roloff enjoyed a special day at the shore with their three kids on Sunday, marking their newborn son Josiah Luke's first trip to the beach.

In the sweet pictures, the couple's older two children, daughter Lilah Ray, 2, and son Jackson Kyle, 5, hold their baby brother while posing in the sand together. Tori also captured photos of the kids making sandcastles and riding in a wagon with Josiah.

"Josiah's first beach trip! 🌊 Jackson and Lilah loved showing lil' bro our favorite beach spot!" Tori wrote. "So thankful for this little family of mine, and our fun adventures together! 🏝 #josiahlukeroloff #babyjroloff #babylilahray #zandtpartyoffive"

The Little People, Big World star, 31, later posted a video from the family's "perfect beach getaway," which included time in an arcade, eating ice cream and running along the ocean.

Last week, Tori documented a day out at a Portland, Oregon, theme park with her older two children.

"Such a fun morning at Oak's Amusement Park," Tori captioned a photo of Jackson and Lilah on a ride together, tagging the park. "Jackson and Lilah were able to ride the rides!! A lot of times, unfortunately, they are too short even for super small kiddie rides."

Sharing a video of her kids on the same ride in the first photo, Tori added, "Lilah wasn't sure if this was a good thing or bad thing though, haha."

A final photo from the day was a selfie of Tori and Jackson, with which she wrote, "So proud of Jackson trying the roller coaster, but he afterwards he said 'mom, I never want to do a roller coaster again!' "