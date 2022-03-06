Pregnant Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Family Photo with Her Kids in Matching Outfits

The Little People, Big World star is currently pregnant with her third child, whom she is expecting with husband Zach Roloff

Tori Roloff is ready to grow her family!

The TLC reality star posted an adorable family picture on her Instagram on Sunday, giving her fans a little glimpse of her children — Jackson Kyle, 4, and Lilah Ray, 2 — wearing identical outfits for the photoshoot.

The snap shows Roloff sweetly cradling her baby bump after announcing she was pregnant with her third child, whom she is expecting with husband Zach Roloff.

"Matching 'till they won't let me anymore!! 💙💙💙," the Little People, Big World star wrote in the caption.

Last month, Tori opened up about the struggles she's experiencing with her pregnancy.

tori roloff Credit: tori roloff/ instagram

In a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story, she shared the "reminder" that "growing a human is hard."

"Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy," the soon-to-be mom of three continued.

Noting her outfit — a grey hoodie and leggings — she wrote, "This is what I'm wearing to a dinner party because I'm uncomfortable in regular clothes." Tori reiterated that she was "trying to love" herself during her pregnancy, "because our bodies are insane. Right?"

Tori first revealed her pregnancy in November by posting a series of family snapshots featuring Zach and their two kids.

In one of the sweet family images, her son Jackson can be seen holding a letter board that reads, "Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022," while Tori cradled her baby bump. She and Zach held an ultrasound photo in another picture.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori captioned the photos. "Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift! #zandtpartyoffive #babyroloff3 #storyofzachandtori."

The news came after Tori endured a significant hardship last year after suffering a miscarriage in March at six weeks pregnant.

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier," Tori wrote as she shared her loss in a vulnerable Instagram post.

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she continued. "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

"My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn't have done it without him," Tori shared at the time. "If there is any silver lining here it's the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that's not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day."