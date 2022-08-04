Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jackson, 5, Hugging Baby Brother Josiah, 3 Months

Brotherly love!

On Wednesday, Tori Roloff posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram of her two little boys embracing and posing for the camera together.

In the sweet shot, big brother Jackson Kyle, 5, holds his baby sibling Josiah Luke, 3 months, upright for the picture and sweetly rests his cheek on Josiah's head. Tori and husband Zach Roloff share their two boys plus daughter Lilah Ray, 2.

In a second slide, Tori holds baby Josiah up to give him a kiss on the cheek.

"I mean....💙💙," she captioned the sweet set of snaps.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, the Little People, Big World star documented the latest milestones of her baby boy in an Instagram post as she celebrated her little one turning 3 months old.

"3 months!" Tori, 31, wrote in the caption of her post, alongside cute pictures of Josiah wearing a brown onesie with a pair of matching sandals.

"Josiah is finally sleeping! 💤 He is almost 13 pounds! 💪🏼," the mom of three continued. "Si is tracking and LOVES his brother! 👦🏻👦🏻 He loves being talked to! 🗣"

"Josiah doesn't give away smiles easily though! 🤩," she added. "Bath is still our favorite time! 🛁Love you sweet si si!!"

One snap featured within the post shows Josiah sitting on a couch next to a sign that reads "3 months old." Another shows an adorable close-up of his face with his tongue out.

The trio of pictures of her newborn was shared shortly after Tori posted family photos from Josiah's first beach trip.