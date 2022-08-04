Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jackson, 5, Hugging Baby Brother Josiah, 3 Months

Tori and Zach Roloff share sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 3 months, plus daughter Lilah, 2

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on August 4, 2022 11:56 AM
Tori and Zach Roloff's children Jackson and Josiah
Photo: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Brotherly love!

On Wednesday, Tori Roloff posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram of her two little boys embracing and posing for the camera together.

In the sweet shot, big brother Jackson Kyle, 5, holds his baby sibling Josiah Luke, 3 months, upright for the picture and sweetly rests his cheek on Josiah's head. Tori and husband Zach Roloff share their two boys plus daughter Lilah Ray, 2.

In a second slide, Tori holds baby Josiah up to give him a kiss on the cheek.

"I mean....💙💙," she captioned the sweet set of snaps.

Last week, the Little People, Big World star documented the latest milestones of her baby boy in an Instagram post as she celebrated her little one turning 3 months old.

"3 months!" Tori, 31, wrote in the caption of her post, alongside cute pictures of Josiah wearing a brown onesie with a pair of matching sandals.

"Josiah is finally sleeping! 💤 He is almost 13 pounds! 💪🏼," the mom of three continued. "Si is tracking and LOVES his brother! 👦🏻👦🏻 He loves being talked to! 🗣"

"Josiah doesn't give away smiles easily though! 🤩," she added. "Bath is still our favorite time! 🛁Love you sweet si si!!"

One snap featured within the post shows Josiah sitting on a couch next to a sign that reads "3 months old." Another shows an adorable close-up of his face with his tongue out.

The trio of pictures of her newborn was shared shortly after Tori posted family photos from Josiah's first beach trip.

