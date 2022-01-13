"Growing a human is hard," the mom of two shared as she opened up about her pregnancy

Tori Roloff Opens Up About Her 'Struggle' to Love Herself Through Pregnancy

Tori Roloff is getting real about her pregnancy experience.

The Little People, Big World star opened up about her pregnancy with her third child in a vulnerable post shared to her Instagram Stories Wednesday.

"Reminder: Growing a human is hard," Roloff captioned the mirror selfie. "Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy."

She referenced her outfit, a grey hoodie and leggings, and added, "This is what I'm wearing to a dinner party because I'm uncomfortable in regular clothes."

She continued and said she's "trying to love" herself during her pregnancy, "because our bodies are insane. Right?"

Last month, she celebrated a pregnancy milestone, letting her fans know "we're half way there!" in an Instagram snap of her cradling her baby bump.

tori roloff Credit: tori roloff/ instagram

She previously opened up on Instagram about the difficulty she was having getting excited about her baby on the way after having gone through her miscarriage six weeks into her last pregnancy.

"I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy," she said in November. "This pregnancy, it's been so difficult to get excited. However, we have seen baby multiple times and we've heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it's strong."

She added that feeling her unborn child, who is due this spring, move "pretty consistently" has served as a calming mechanism.

"My first trimester was pretty miserable. I slept a ton. Couldn't eat anything. And I was bloated beyond belief. I was convinced it was a girl," Tori explained. "My second trimester (gosh it's gone by SO fast!) has been a lot better. Less bloat. More appetite, and I feel like I am moving and feeling good this time around! Now I think it's a boy."