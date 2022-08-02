Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Jackson with Zach's Late Grandfather in Tribute Post

Tori Roloff shared photos of son Jackson as a toddler with Ronald Roloff, whose death the family announced on Monday night

Tori Roloff is remembering her husband's grandfather for his sweet way with her children.

The Little People, Big World star, 31, shared photos of her older son Jackson Kyle, and husband Zach Roloff's grandfather, Ronald "Papa" Roloff, after the family shared the news of his death. In one photo, a toddler Jackson, now 5, sits on his Papa's lap and looks at the camera as he smiles behind him. In another, the two are walking away from the camera.

"If I was ever more confident that someone made it to heaven, it was Papa," Tori wrote. "I know he met Jesus yesterday. It's so hard for us here to say goodbye and we'd appreciate all the prayers, especially for [his wife] Honey!"

"But man, I know he made it home and left behind a legacy. The legend: papa.🤍"

On Monday, Matt Roloff paid tribute to his dad on Instagram following his death on Sunday. Ronald was 84.

"A sad week for the Roloff Family.. my dad… affectionately known as 'papa' to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening," he shared alongside a smiling photo of his father.

"Ron was an amazing Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and inspiration to many."

He continued, "He literally loved people and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that! His love for Jesus was so evident throughout his entire life and certainly in his final hours."

Later in the post, Matt thanked the family for coming together for Ronald in his final hours. "Thanks to all the grandchildren that were able to race to his bedside and hold his hands with mom and I in his final moments here on earth!! love love to all! @jacobroloff45 @zroloff07 @jeremyroloff @mollyjosilvius #lovelove #believeinchristforpeace," he wrote.

In July 2021, the TLC star revealed his father's battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia on social media.

"Dad needs serious chemo treatment for CLL blood cancer," he captioned an Instagram post, in which he also shared that his mother had suffered a fall.

He added, "Please wish them both speedy recovery's [sic] and lots of prayers for the Lords healing hand to touch them and continue to keep their unbelievable grace and unshakable spirts alive and well… they will endure!"

Later that month, Matt announced that his father's "first treatment went very well" in an Instagram post.