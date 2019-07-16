Pregnant Tori Roloff Shows Off Baby Bump, Says She's 'Feeling a Lot Better' in Second Trimester

Tori Roloff is halfway through her pregnancy!

The Little People, Big World star, 28, is baring her baby bump in a new set of photos taken alongside her and husband Zach Roloff‘s 2-year-old son Jackson Kyle.

Both Jackson and the second-time mom-to-be have their shirts pulled up for the first two adorable “BUMPdate” snapshots, looking down at their bellies for the mother-son session captured by Zach, 29.

“I am currently 20 weeks! I’m feeling a lot better now than I did in my 1st trimester,” wrote Tori in the captioned of her Monday post. “My belly button never returned after Jackson and is becoming even less visible now.”

Additionally, she shared that she’s craving gummy bears (which she loved anyway, before her pregnancy) and that Jackson doesn’t really understand what’s happening yet but “loves checking his belly for baby.”

“Baby girl is the size of a banana. Which is so fitting because Jackson is obsessed with bananas. 🎀,” Tori continued in the post, which also included photos of her and Jackson with bananas.

She admitted she had the “confidence to post” the pictures because of the support she got on a previous post about self-image, thanking her fans for their “sweet” comments and writing, “I’m trying to love the heck out of my body because dang it I’m proud to grow this baby girl.”

Tori admitted in her July 6 post that she “had a harder time accepting my body this go around,” having “gotten bigger a lot faster than” with her first pregnancy and even enduring people asking her if she’s sure she’s not actually carrying twins.

“It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way,” the star continued. “But for all those women out there — pregnant or not — you need to hear this just like I do: you’re beautiful, you’re strong, and dang it love yourself no matter what.”

The spouses of four years announced their second child on the way in May, with Zach captioning a set of family portraits on Instagram, “Tori and I are excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother to a little sister!”

In the photos shared by both Zach and Tori, Jackson — who celebrated his second birthday this past Mother’s Day — wore a cute T-shirt that read, “Big Brother.”

Meanwhile, soon-to-be mother of two Tori revealed that their daughter on the way will be arriving in November.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” she also wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”