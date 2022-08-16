Tori Roloff Posts Cute Photos of Her 'Water Babies' Enjoying Trip to the River: 'My Favorite Days'

Tori and Zach Roloff took their three kids on a special day trip on Monday, marking baby Josiah's first visit to the river in Kamala, Washington

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022 02:39 PM
Tori Roloff Instagram - These are my favorite days
Photo: Tori Roloff Instagram

Tori and Zach Roloff enjoyed a day of family fun by the river this week.

On Monday, Tori, 31, documented a special trip to the river in Kamala, Washington, with husband Zach and their three kids, Jackson Kyle, 5, Lilah Ray, 2, and Josiah Luke, 3 months. The outing marked baby Josiah's first visit to the river — and according to Tori, he "loved" it!

In sweet photos from the day, Jackson and Lilah, who Tori affectionately calls her "water babies," pose in front of the water and while hanging out in the sand.

"I actually can't handle her. 🤍," the mom of three captioned an adorable shot of Lilah modeling in her white sunglasses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Josiah also seemed to enjoy his day in the river, spending time with his big brother Jackson and wading in the water with mom Tori.

"My boys! 💙" she wrote on top of a heartwarming picture of Jackson and Josiah in the river together.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff Instagram

Last week, Tori spent quality time with her older son at a monster truck show at the Clark County Fair in Washington. The mom of three documented the mother-son date on her Instagram Story.

"We got a little rowdy tonight," she wrote over a photo of Jackson wearing noise-canceling headphones as he watched the trucks on the fairgrounds.

Tori also included a snap of Jackson smiling in front of one of the monster trucks as she proudly shared that they took a ride on it.

"He said one time was enough. 🤣," she added.

Before heading out from the show, Tori said her son sweetly asked if he could roll down a grassy hill, which she captured video of. "I love him and I'm so thankful for the time we get to spend together," she said of Jackson.

Related Articles
tori roloff, jackson roloff
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Thankful' for Time with Son Jackson, 5, as They Enjoy Monster Truck Show
Tori and Zach Roloff's children Jackson and Josiah
Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jackson, 5, Hugging Baby Brother Josiah, 3 Months
Tori Roloff Celebrates Mothers Day
Tori Roloff Opens Up After 'Rough Day' Balancing Work and Family: I 'Felt Overwhelmed'
Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff
Tori Roloff Celebrates 3 Months Since Her Baby Boy's Birth: 'Josiah Is Finally Sleeping'
Tori Roloff family
Tori Roloff Shares New Family Photos from Baby Josiah's First Beach Trip: 'So Thankful'
Tori Roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Kids at Theme Park, Reflects on Them Being 'Too Short' to Ride
Matt Roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Jackson with Zach's Late Grandfather in Tribute Post
Zach and Tori Roloff, Little People Big World
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Hoping for a Boy' as She and Husband Zach Discuss Baby No. 3 in 'LPBW' Clip
Tori Roloff calls Zach the ‘best dad ever' After He Spends the Night with Lilah, 2
Tori Roloff Calls Zach Roloff the 'Best Dad Ever' After He Spends the Night Caring for Lilah, 2
Tori Roloff Celebrates Baby Josiah Turning 1 Month Old: ‘We Have LOVED Getting to Know’ Him. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeMPeWfpbRx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Tori Roloff Celebrates Baby Josiah Turning 1 Month Old: 'He Has Outgrown NB Clothes Already!'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdGa7nalY1-/ toriroloff's profile picture toriroloff Verified Josiah Luke Roloff 🤍 April 30th, 2022 7lbs 6oz 19 1/2 inches long The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy! 7w
Tori Roloff, Who Is Breastfeeding Baby Josiah, Says She Feels 'Terrible' from a 'Clogged Duct'
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos from Their First Fourth of July as a Family of Five
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Jokes She 'Birthed the Same Child Twice' as She Compares Sons Josiah and Jackson
Tori and Zach Roloff baby
Tori Roloff Confirms Baby Son Josiah, 4 Weeks, Was Born with Same Form of Dwarfism as Siblings
Roloff baby reveal
Zach & Tori Roloff Share New Family Photos of Baby Son Josiah: 'We're Really Stoked!'
Zachary and Tori Roloff on Little People, Big World
Zach and Tori Roloff Share Updates on Kids in Exclusive Clip — and Reveal Lilah's First Words!