Tori Roloff Shares Photos of Son Jackson, 4, and Daughter Lilah, 23 Months, in Halloween Costumes

"I can't wait for Halloween ... because these two make it so much fun!" Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff said

Tori Roloff's kids are ready for Halloween.

Last week, the Little People, Big World star shared a gallery of photos featuring son Jackson Kyle, 4, wearing Pottery Barn Kids' Toddler Light Up Astronaut Halloween Costume ($99) and daughter Lilah Ray, 23 months, in the baby version of the spacesuit outfit (sold out).

"These two are ready to blast off this Halloween thanks to @potterybarnkids!!! Jackson comes out daily in a different costume these days and I kind of love it," the mom captioned the post. "If you're looking for cute costumes you gotta check out #pbkhalloween. I can't wait for Halloween (I really never thought I'd say that) because these two make it so much fun!"

Earlier this month, Tori announced on Instagram that she and husband Zach Roloff relocated their family from Portland, Oregon, to Washington.

"Guess what?! WE MOVED!!" she wrote, sharing photos smiling outside their home. "We've been quite busy the last thirty days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!!"

"We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we're so excited for our new adventure in… WASHINGTON!" she added.

Back in May, Tori shared photos from the Toy Story–themed bash they threw for Jackson's birthday.

"Tonight we got to celebrate my favorite (almost) 4 year old!!!!" wrote Tori on Instagram at the time. "These last 4 years have gone by too fast. Watching Jackson grow each year is such a blessing. We are so grateful to everyone who came to spoil and celebrate our baby J!"