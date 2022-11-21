Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her Third Birthday: 'The Best Big Sister Ever'

"You are so much fun and love making us laugh," the reality star said of her daughter Saturday in honor of her milestone

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on November 21, 2022 06:18 PM
Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her 3rd Birthday: 'You Are the Best Big Sister Ever'
Photo: Tori Roloff/instagram

Tori Roloff is celebrating Lilah Ray's third birthday!

On Saturday, the mom of three shared a series of photos of her daughter, whom she shares with her husband Zach Roloff, and penned a lovely note on Instagram in honor of her milestone.

Calling her little girl, "Our sweet Lilah Ray!" she wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday princess! You have grown so much in confidence and sass this last year!! You are so much fun and love making us laugh. I love how silly and sweet you are."

"You are the best big sister ever and you help keep both of your brothers in line!" Tori, 31, continued. "I am so thankful God chose me to be your mama bean, and I am just sitting here enjoying it all! Happy birthday Lilah! 🤍"

In one snapshot, Lilah can be seen adorably holding up three of her fingers to mark the occasion. Another shows a close-up shot of Lilah flashing her smile while looking up at the camera.

A second post includes a montage of videos featuring Lilah from some moments in her life including when she tried on adult winter boots as well as her putting on a pair of sunglasses. The clip ended with a sweet video of Tori planting a kiss on Lilah while the two sat in a car.

"Happy birthday Lilah ray! 🤍," Tori captioned the second post.

Tori Roloff Shares Kid's Classic Costumes on Josiah's First Halloween
Tori Roloff/instagram

In addition to Lilah, Tori and Zach, 32, are also parents to sons: 5-year-old Jackson and almost 7-month-old Josiah.

Earlier this month, Tori responded to a question from an Instagram user who asked whether she wished she could "have the opportunity to know what it's like to raise an average size child."

Tori is of average height while Zach and their three children were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

"Absolutely not," Tori wrote at the time. "I'm Obsessed with the three kids God gave me and I'd have it no other way."

