Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her Third Birthday: 'The Best Big Sister Ever'

Tori Roloff is celebrating Lilah Ray's third birthday!

On Saturday, the mom of three shared a series of photos of her daughter, whom she shares with her husband Zach Roloff, and penned a lovely note on Instagram in honor of her milestone.

Calling her little girl, "Our sweet Lilah Ray!" she wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday princess! You have grown so much in confidence and sass this last year!! You are so much fun and love making us laugh. I love how silly and sweet you are."

"You are the best big sister ever and you help keep both of your brothers in line!" Tori, 31, continued. "I am so thankful God chose me to be your mama bean, and I am just sitting here enjoying it all! Happy birthday Lilah! 🤍"

In one snapshot, Lilah can be seen adorably holding up three of her fingers to mark the occasion. Another shows a close-up shot of Lilah flashing her smile while looking up at the camera.

A second post includes a montage of videos featuring Lilah from some moments in her life including when she tried on adult winter boots as well as her putting on a pair of sunglasses. The clip ended with a sweet video of Tori planting a kiss on Lilah while the two sat in a car.

"Happy birthday Lilah ray! 🤍," Tori captioned the second post.

In addition to Lilah, Tori and Zach, 32, are also parents to sons: 5-year-old Jackson and almost 7-month-old Josiah.

Earlier this month, Tori responded to a question from an Instagram user who asked whether she wished she could "have the opportunity to know what it's like to raise an average size child."

Tori is of average height while Zach and their three children were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

"Absolutely not," Tori wrote at the time. "I'm Obsessed with the three kids God gave me and I'd have it no other way."