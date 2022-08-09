Tori Roloff Opens Up After 'Rough Day' Balancing Work and Family: I 'Felt Overwhelmed'

Tori Roloff is opening up about having a "rough day" balancing mom life, work and taking care of her home.

In two posts on her Instagram Story Sunday, the mom of three shared why her day was difficult and how it ended up being a hard day for the whole family.

"Ugh. Today was a slightly rough day for me," the Little People, Big World star, 31, wrote. "I hate when the day starts out great (I went to the gym and got coffee alone) but I just felt overstimulated all day long."

With taking care of work and cleaning the house, Tori shared she "felt like I didn't spend as much time as I wanted to with my kids or my husband."

"It ended with Jackson making a red choice (honestly a rare occasion for him) and having to miss out on fun stuff with dad," she continued. "To top it all off, I'm pretty sure our dishwasher is broken."

"It's all small stuff but it adds up. All of us moms get overstimulated and touched out," she concluded, adding she hoped the post would "let you all know you're not alone."

Tori and husband Zach Roloff share sons Josiah Luke, 3 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2.

In late July, Tori shared an update on the family and documented Josiah's latest milestones, as she celebrated her little one turning three months old.

"3 months!" she wrote in the caption of her post, alongside adorable pictures of Josiah wearing a brown onesie with a pair of matching sandals.

"Josiah is finally sleeping! 💤 He is almost 13 pounds! 💪🏼," the mom of three continued. "Si is tracking and LOVES his brother! 👦🏻👦🏻 He loves being talked to! 🗣"

"Josiah doesn't give away smiles easily though! 🤩," she added. "Bath is still our favorite time! 🛁Love you sweet si si!!"

While speaking to PEOPLE in May, Tori shared how baby Josiah is settling into the family.

She said her two older kids are very helpful when it comes to their baby brother, who was born three weeks early.

"They are slightly obsessed with him and it's adorable," Tori said. "They're just both very concerned about where he is, what he is doing. They take turns feeding him the bottle and want to bring him blankies and binkies."

Josiah was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, PEOPLE confirmed. Jackson and Lilah as well as dad Zach, 32, were also born with achondroplasia, while Tori is of average height.