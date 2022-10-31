Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'

"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on October 31, 2022 08:58 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkW0pb8vb7V/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D toriroloff Verified • Liked by brussakow and others toriroloff's profile picture toriroloff Verified Some how we have a 6 month old and we’re already half way to a year!! 😭 Not going to lie, this month hasn’t been the easiest. Josiah is soooo happy when he’s happy, and soooo not when he’s not. 🤦🏽‍♀️ however, he is so much fun and can light up a room with his smile! Si is lifting himself while doing tummy time! 💪🏼 He is rolling and moving all over the place! 🌀 He loves his siblings and smiles whenever they interact with him! 👦🏻👧🏻 He started solids and honestly has met a good he doesn’t like yet. 🥑🥔🍌🥦🌽 Josiah is reaching for everything! 🙋🏻‍♂️ Josiah still isn’t sleeping through the night consistently but we’re hoping this is the month for that! 🤣 We love you Si guy! 🤍 #josiahlukeroloff #zandtpartyoffive
Photo: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone.

On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old.

Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some how we have a 6 month old and we're already half way to a year!! 😭."

"Not going to lie, this month hasn't been the easiest," Tori, 31, continued. "Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not. 🤦🏽‍♀️ however, he is so much fun and can light up a room with his smile!"

Sharing new updates on his development, she added, "Si is lifting himself while doing tummy time! 💪🏼He is rolling and moving all over the place! 🌀He loves his siblings and smiles whenever they interact with him! 👦🏻👧🏻He started solids and honestly has met a good he doesn't like yet. 🥑🥔🍌🥦🌽."

"Josiah is reaching for everything! 🙋🏻‍♂️Josiah still isn't sleeping through the night consistently but we're hoping this is the month for that! 🤣," she concluded. "We love you Si guy! 🤍 #josiahlukeroloff #zandtpartyoffive."

One snap from the post shows Josiah flashing a sweet smile on his face while lying on a white sheet with the number 6 marked next to him. Another features a picture of him holding a tiny pumpkin while sitting in a chair next to a sign that reads "6 months old."

In addition to Josiah, Tori and Zach, 32, are also parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5.

Last week, the reality star shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram of her three kids dressed up in their costumes for the Halloween celebration.

Jackson dressed up as a firefighter, decked out in an entire uniform complete with a firefighter's hat, while Lilah wore a cute Dalmatian costume that included a white tutu and dog ears.

RELATED: Tori Roloff and Husband Zach Welcome Baby Boy a Year After Suffering Pregnancy Loss

As for baby Josiah, the infant looked cute in a hatching baby chick costume, complete with webbed feet and a hood with a beak. In one hilarious photo, Jackson smiled while holding his baby brother, who cried while taking the picture.

"🐣 🐶 🧑‍🚒 @potterybarnkids has killed the costume party again!! Swipe to the end to see real life🤣," Tori captioned the post at the time.

