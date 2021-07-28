Tori Roloff Gets Emotional, Opening Up About Suffering Miscarriage: 'It's Hard to Not Wonder'

Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff are opening up about the pain of miscarriage.

In a clip from Tuesday's episode of TLC's Little People, Big World, the couple recalled the ultrasound appointment when they first learned about their loss, which Tori revealed to fans on Instagram back in March.

She got emotional telling the story on Tuesday, speaking through tears as she shared what they went through.

Zack, 31, remembered how the "tone" of the room "shifted" during the checkup. "We realized maybe something's not right here," he said.

"She can't give it away because she's an ultrasound tech, like, that's not her job, but she said 'sorry' then left the room," Tori recalled. "So then we had to wait for my doctor. She came in and gave me a hug and, you know — we just knew."

Tori — who is also mom to daughter Lilah Ray, 20 months, and son Jackson Kyle, 4 — went on to explain why the loss was so difficult.

"Everyone says it's nothing that I did or that we did, it was just this baby wasn't viable for life, but it's hard to not wonder what happened on that day or.... But it is common," she said. "It happens to more people than you'd think, you just think it'll never happen to you. Especially after having two full-term babies with zero complications. I think that's why it just hit us — especially me — so hard."

"I just feel so normal already. ... I think that's been the hardest part too, just how quickly it's all happened. I just feel normal again and that's hard, yeah," she added.

Sharing the heartbreaking news back in March, Tori wrote on Instagram at the time, "We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier."

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she continued. "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

"My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn't have done it without him," added Tori at the time. "If there is any silver lining here it's the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that's not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day."

"Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child," she wrote. "I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day. I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you're not alone."