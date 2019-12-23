Merry Matchy! Tori Roloff Dresses Her Kids in Coordinating Outfits for Cute Holiday Photo

Image zoom Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori Roloff is soaking up every bit of her experience as a new mother of two.

The Little People, Big World star, 28, shared a sweet moment between herself and her little ones — daughter Lilah Ray, 4 weeks, and son Jackson Kyle, 2½ — on Instagram Saturday, showing her snuggling with the siblings as they sat in a leather armchair together.

A Christmas tree could be seen in the upper left corner of the photo, in which Jackson (sporting a huge smile!) and his baby sister are dressed in coordinating red plaid outfits, perfect for the season. Meanwhile, the reality star wears a sequinned gold top and black pants, cradling Lilah in one arm and her son in the other.

“This is what it’s all about … matching outfits and cheesing big,” Tori captioned the photo. “I love these two so much. ❤️”

The more serene moments over the holidays are the ones Tori and husband Zach Roloff will cherish forever, but they didn’t come without a few hurdles. Earlier this month, the TLC couple took their newborn and son out to buy their family Christmas tree in an excursion that presented its fair share of challenges.

“BARELY survived getting our Christmas tree today,” Tori jokingly wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her family posing outdoors at the tree farm.

So what exactly went wrong? According to Tori, it started with the weather. “[We] did not dress for snow or rain,” she said, adding that she “couldn’t walk well in the snow.”

It all went downhill from there. When they bumped into Santa Claus, Jackson ran — in the opposite direction. “Jackson wanted nothing to do with Santa Claus and almost gave himself a concussion trying to get away,” said Tori.

Luckily, Zach, 29, and Lilah stayed strong throughout. “Really the only one who held it together was Lilah girl (and dad),” Tori said, adding that she learned a “big parenting lesson.”

“But we did it. Got our tree!” she concluded. “Now to sleep the rest of the day away.”

Since Lilah’s arrival on Nov. 19, Tori has been taking some time to adjust in terms of her body image, admitting in a Dec. 10 post that she was “trying really hard to love my postpartum body.”

“It’s only been 3 weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard,” the new mother of two began in her caption. “Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted.”

“I hate asking for help,” she continued. “I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with.”

“I know it’s temporary,” Tori said. “I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”