Tori Roloff Shares Kids' Classic Costumes on Son Josiah's First Halloween in Family Photos

Tori Roloff is enjoying her first Halloween as a family of five.

On Monday, the Little People, Big World star, 31, shared photos from Halloween with husband Zach Roloff and their three kids — sons Josiah, 6 months, and Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2.

The sweet photo shows Jackson, who is dressed in a classic black and yellow firefighter's uniform, making a sly face as he leans against Zach, who is not in costume. Zach holds Josiah, who wears a pumpkin costume, while Tori holds Lilah, who is dressed up like a dalmatian.

In a later picture, Zach's mom Amy Roloff jumps in for a photo with the kids, dressed up as a cat with a tutu, ears and makeup to complete the look.

"Thanks for helping us get ready," Tori wrote, tagging Amy.

Tori also shared a close-up of Josiah on his belly in his costume, looking at the camera.

"Si's 1st Halloween," she wrote, revealing that the infant was struggling with a "double ear infection" but still "rallied" through his first trick-or-treating experience.

Tori also shared a cute photo where Josiah reaches for Liliah, adding a heart sticker around his hand.

In later videos, Lilah and Jackson could be seen going up to houses with other kids in costume. Amidst those videos, Tori shared a relatable meme of Will Ferrell looking concerned and yelling that reads, "Moms at Halloween be like, 'Did you say thank you? Stay off the grass! Wait for your brother! Only take 1!'"

On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old.

Posting adorable photos of Josiah, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some how we have a 6 month old and we're already half way to a year!! 😭."

"Not going to lie, this month hasn't been the easiest," Tori. continued. "Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not. 🤦🏽‍♀️ however, he is so much fun and can light up a room with his smile!"