The Little People, Big World star is amazed at just how much her boys look alike

Tori Roloff Jokes She 'Birthed the Same Child Twice' as She Compares Sons Josiah and Jackson

Tori Roloff's baby boy reminds her a lot of his big brother.

In photos shared on the Little People, Big World star's Instagram Story on Monday, the mom of three marveled at how much son Josiah Luke, 10 weeks, looks like big brother Jackson Kyle, 5, when he was an infant.

She first posted a photo of Jackson as a baby lying with her husband, Zach Roloff, 32. Next, she shared a photo of Josiah, who shares the same blue eyes and facial features as Jackson does in the previous image.

"I'm pretty sure I birthed the same child twice," Tori, who is also mom to daughter Lilah Ray, 2, wrote.

In late May, PEOPLE confirmed that Josiah was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism that both his siblings were also born with.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, Zach Roloff shares with his dad Matt Roloff that he and wife Tori are expecting a third baby with dwarfism.

"We got a third dwarf baby on the way," Zach tells his dad while sitting outside with his two kids.

"Confirmed?" asks Matt, to which Zach replies, "Yeah, confirmed. It looks dwarf."

In a later confessional scene, Matt says he wasn't shocked by the news.

"Zach told me that they were having an LP [Little Person] baby," Matt says. "I knew that that was a 50/50 [chance] at minimum, it didn't surprise me one bit."

"LP or not, we just want a healthy baby," he adds. "Either way they're going to fit right into the family."

Tori and Zach welcomed their third child a little more than a year after the couple suffered a miscarriage at six weeks pregnant.

Tori was honest about the bittersweet feeling of being pregnant after a miscarriage, saying in March — a year after her loss — that she hasn't "fully recovered from that experience, and to be honest I don't know that I ever will."

"I sit here typing this one year later and VERRRRRY pregnant with a healthy baby. I wasn't forgotten," Tori wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for God's goodness and the gift we've been given after such a time of grief. I've been so much more appreciative of the aches and pains of pregnancy because I've realize just how much of a gift it truly is."

Through that experience, Tori praised Zach for being an "unwavering rock through this whole journey."