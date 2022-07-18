Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their third baby together, son Josiah Luke, on April 30

Tori Roloff Says She's 'Hoping for a Boy' as She and Husband Zach Discuss Baby No. 3 in LPBW Clip

Tori Roloff had early hopes of welcoming another little boy into her family.

In a new clip from Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, Tori and husband Zach Roloff — who welcomed their third baby Josiah Luke in April after the filming of the episode — discuss whether they think a baby boy or girl would be easier to add to their then family of four.

"I'm hoping for a boy. But I'm preparing myself for a girl," says Tori, who was eight and a half months pregnant at the time of filming. The couple also shares son Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2.

"From my past experience with a girl and a boy, yes I do think that a boy would be easier. But I only have one of each to compare to," she adds as Zach nods in agreement.

In a later confessional, Zach says he's "very excited to see Jackson and Lilah as big brother and big sister."

Zach also expresses concern that Jackson will have a hard time adjusting to another sibling.

"Jackson loves having one-on-one time with Dad, it's probably his favorite thing," says Zach as Tori adds, "I think it's really cute, the bond that you and J have."

"Jackson might have a hard time if it's a boy, or he just might have a hard time period with another sibling," he continues. "Mom and Dad's attention is once again divided. We'll see what happens."

Speaking to PEOPLE in May, the Little People, Big World star shared how baby Josiah is settling into the family.

Tori said her two older kids are super helpful when it comes to their baby brother, who was born three weeks early.

"They are slightly obsessed with him and it's adorable," she said. "They're just both very concerned about where he is, what he is doing. They take turns feeding him the bottle and want to bring him blankies and binkies."