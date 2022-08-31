Tori Roloff Says Her Heart 'Swells with Pride' as Son Jackson Starts Kindergarten: 'So Proud'

Tori and Zach Roloff have a lot of major milestones going on in their house this month.

On Wednesday, Tori shared sweet photos of son Jackson Kyle, 5, on his first day of school and reflected on watching her oldest take on this next chapter.

"This kid makes my heart swell with pride. He walked into his first day of school as confident as ever! He is so sure of himself and I love how he owns a room!" the proud mom shared.

Noting they are "so stinking proud of our kindergartener," Tori also shared their hopes for the little boy.

"I pray every single day for the Lord to protect this boy's heart. To give him the confidence and strength to keep going. I pray he is always kind and helpful. I also pray that he loves school as much on the day of his graduation as he did today! 🤣"

Tori revealed that Jackson was truly pumped for the occasion. "He kept saying 'today is all about me and going to kindergarten!' " she shared. "It feels so special to celebrate him today and I miss him like crazy already (it's only been 2 hours)!!!"

The mom of three also shared a video containing different moments from their morning getting ready for school.

"I cannot believe we have a kindergartener!" she captioned the video. "He was so excited to go to school this morning! So proud of our baby J!"

Earlier this week, Tori shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of their son Josiah Luke turning 4 months old. Alongside two cute pictures of the infant, the Little People, Big World star included a series of updates about her growing boy.

"This chunk of love is 4 months today! I almost missed this photo too. I had about 2 minutes and 6 photos to choose from before Si decided it was bedtime. But here we are: I still haven't missed a monthly photo!!" Tori wrote.

Tori, who is also mom to daughter Lilah Ray, 2, with Zach, said her son is currently in the "96th percentile for weight," adding that Josiah "does not miss a meal!"

"He is rolling all around already! 🌪 He is SO happy (until he's not 🤣) and smiles all the time. Especially for his siblings! 😃," she continued. "He loves to be talked to and smiled at all day long! 🗣 As you can tell by the photos, he loves to put his hands in his mouth (I'm pretty sure he's about to cut a tooth)! 🦷"