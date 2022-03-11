Tori Roloff, who is currently pregnant, reflected on her miscarriage one year after the heartbreaking loss

Tori Roloff Says She Hasn't 'Fully Recovered' from Miscarriage But Is 'Grateful' for Her Pregnancy

Tori Roloff is reflecting on her miscarriage one year after the heartbreaking loss.

In a lengthy Instagram post Thursday, the Little People, Big World star opened up about her difficult recovery from the experience.

"It's been exactly one year since we found out we lost our sweet baby. I still haven't fully recovered from that experience, and to be honest I don't know that I ever will," she wrote. "Having a miscarriage was the hardest thing I've ever had to face personally, and I really could not have gotten through it without God's promise, or my husband and kids."

Tori then detailed a sermon she and husband Zach Roloff heard which left her wondering "if we'd ever be blessed with another child." She recalled "praying every night to not be forgotten" before expressing her gratitude as she and Zach are now expecting another baby.

tori roloff Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

The couple are already parents to son Jackson Kyle, 4, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2. The reality star's post was paired with a photo of her baby bump and a photo of her positive pregnancy test.

"I sit here typing this one year later and VERRRRRY pregnant with a healthy baby. I wasn't forgotten," Tori continued. "I am so grateful for God's goodness and the gift we've been given after such a time of grief. I've been so much more appreciative of the aches and pains of pregnancy because I've realize just how much of a gift it truly is."

"To any mamas out there who have walked this same path (some much worse than us) I pray you are not forgotten," she ended. "I pray that you continue to be faithful and obedient and never give up hope! I pray you can find strength in any storm you're going through, and that at the end of it you find God's goodness! To all past present and future mamas: I see you! 🤍"

Tori suffered her miscarriage in March 2021 at six weeks pregnant. Sharing the loss in a vulnerable Instagram post, she wrote, "We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier."

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she continued. "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

tori roloff Credit: tori roloff/INSTAGRAM

"My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn't have done it without him," added Tori at the time. "If there is any silver lining here it's the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that's not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day."

"Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child," she wrote. "I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day. I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you're not alone."

Eight months later, Tori and Zach announced they were expecting another baby, sharing a series of sweet family snapshots including one of a letter board that read, "Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022."