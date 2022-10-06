Tori Roloff is introducing her little girl to a real-life tea party!

On Wednesday, the Little People, Big World star shared sweet photos on her Instagram Story from a very special tea party, the first for daughter Lilah, 2.

In photos from the special outing — where they were joined by Tori's mom, Kim Williams-Patton and husband Zach Roloff's mom, Amy Roloff — Lilah is dressed up in a floral print dress with a large pink collar with little white roses on it.

Tori called it a "fun afternoon" for the four, who taught Lilah all about enjoying afternoon tea. The toddler poses with a teacup and smiles alongside her family in the cute snaps.

"Such a special afternoon with the grandmas," Tori captioned a photo of the four.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Later, Tori revealed she made her daughter's dress for the special day, saying it was "so fun making something for her."

Lilah got to enjoy all the tiny treats that come with afternoon tea and even had the opportunity to try on a fascinator to complete her tea-time look.

In August, Tori spoke candidly about having a "rough day" balancing mom life, work and taking care of her home.

"Ugh. Today was a slightly rough day for me," the Little People, Big World star, 31, wrote. "I hate when the day starts out great (I went to the gym and got coffee alone) but I just felt overstimulated all day long."

With taking care of work and cleaning the house, Tori shared she "felt like I didn't spend as much time as I wanted to with my kids or my husband."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram

"It ended with Jackson making a red choice (honestly a rare occasion for him) and having to miss out on fun stuff with dad," she continued. "To top it all off, I'm pretty sure our dishwasher is broken."

"It's all small stuff but it adds up. All of us moms get overstimulated and touched out," she concluded, adding she hoped the post would "let you all know you're not alone."

The family of five recently spent a special night making memories together this summer when they enjoyed their first outing to a bowling alley together. The Roloffs posed for a sweet selfie with Tori writing, "I love these people."

She also shared a video of husband Zach coaching son Jackson, 5, through his technique before the pair watched the ball bounce off the bumpers and knock down a few pins. The couple is also parents to 5-month-old son Josiah.

Later, Jackson sweetly helped little sister Lilah load a bowling ball onto an assist ramp and pushed it down when it was her turn. "Big brother helpin out sis!" Tori captioned the video.