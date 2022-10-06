Tori Roloff Handcrafts Daughter Lilah's Dress for 'First Tea Party' with Mom and Grandmas: Photos

"Such a special afternoon," Tori Roloff shared of daughter Lilah's first tea party with Tori and both of her grandmas

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 03:47 PM
Tori Roloff Treats Daughter Lilah to Her First Tea Party with Both Grandmas
Photo: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori Roloff is introducing her little girl to a real-life tea party!

On Wednesday, the Little People, Big World star shared sweet photos on her Instagram Story from a very special tea party, the first for daughter Lilah, 2.

In photos from the special outing — where they were joined by Tori's mom, Kim Williams-Patton and husband Zach Roloff's mom, Amy Roloff — Lilah is dressed up in a floral print dress with a large pink collar with little white roses on it.

Tori called it a "fun afternoon" for the four, who taught Lilah all about enjoying afternoon tea. The toddler poses with a teacup and smiles alongside her family in the cute snaps.

"Such a special afternoon with the grandmas," Tori captioned a photo of the four.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Later, Tori revealed she made her daughter's dress for the special day, saying it was "so fun making something for her."

Lilah got to enjoy all the tiny treats that come with afternoon tea and even had the opportunity to try on a fascinator to complete her tea-time look.

In August, Tori spoke candidly about having a "rough day" balancing mom life, work and taking care of her home.

"Ugh. Today was a slightly rough day for me," the Little People, Big World star, 31, wrote. "I hate when the day starts out great (I went to the gym and got coffee alone) but I just felt overstimulated all day long."

With taking care of work and cleaning the house, Tori shared she "felt like I didn't spend as much time as I wanted to with my kids or my husband."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram

"It ended with Jackson making a red choice (honestly a rare occasion for him) and having to miss out on fun stuff with dad," she continued. "To top it all off, I'm pretty sure our dishwasher is broken."

"It's all small stuff but it adds up. All of us moms get overstimulated and touched out," she concluded, adding she hoped the post would "let you all know you're not alone."

The family of five recently spent a special night making memories together this summer when they enjoyed their first outing to a bowling alley together. The Roloffs posed for a sweet selfie with Tori writing, "I love these people."

She also shared a video of husband Zach coaching son Jackson, 5, through his technique before the pair watched the ball bounce off the bumpers and knock down a few pins. The couple is also parents to 5-month-old son Josiah.

Later, Jackson sweetly helped little sister Lilah load a bowling ball onto an assist ramp and pushed it down when it was her turn. "Big brother helpin out sis!" Tori captioned the video.

Related Articles
Tori Roloff Shares Family Photos from Bowling Night Out with Zach and Their Kids
Tori and Zach Roloff Share Photos from Their First Family Bowling Night: 'Love These People'
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori Roloff Celebrates Mothers Day
Tori Roloff Opens Up After 'Rough Day' Balancing Work and Family: I 'Felt Overwhelmed'
tori roloff, jackson roloff
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Thankful' for Time with Son Jackson, 5, as They Enjoy Monster Truck Show
Tori Roloff celebrates son Josiah turning 4 months
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Josiah as He Turns 4 Months Old: 'We Love You, Dude!'
Tori Roloff Instagram - These are my favorite days
Tori Roloff Posts Cute Photos of Her 'Water Babies' Enjoying Trip to the River: 'My Favorite Days'
Tori Roloff Says Her Heart 'Swells with Pride' As Son Jackson Starts Kindergarten
Tori Roloff Says Her Heart 'Swells with Pride' as Son Jackson Starts Kindergarten: 'So Proud'
Tori and Zach Roloff's children Jackson and Josiah
Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jackson, 5, Hugging Baby Brother Josiah, 3 Months
Tori Roloff family
Tori Roloff Shares New Family Photos from Baby Josiah's First Beach Trip: 'So Thankful'
Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff
Tori Roloff Celebrates 3 Months Since Her Baby Boy's Birth: 'Josiah Is Finally Sleeping'
Tori Roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Kids at Theme Park, Reflects on Them Being 'Too Short' to Ride
audrey roloff, jeremy roloff, ember roloff
Audrey Roloff's Daughter Ember Starts Prekindergarten the Day After Celebrating 5th Birthday
Tori Roloff calls Zach the ‘best dad ever' After He Spends the Night with Lilah, 2
Tori Roloff Calls Zach Roloff the 'Best Dad Ever' After He Spends the Night Caring for Lilah, 2
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos from Their First Fourth of July as a Family of Five
Zach and Tori Roloff, Little People Big World
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Hoping for a Boy' as She and Husband Zach Discuss Baby No. 3 in 'LPBW' Clip
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Jokes She 'Birthed the Same Child Twice' as She Compares Sons Josiah and Jackson