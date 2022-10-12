Tori Roloff is appreciating her family as she looks back on a solemn occasion.

On Tuesday, the Little People, Big World star revealed that Oct. 11, 2021 was the due date for the baby she lost in March 2021 at six weeks. Though the occasion brought up a lot of hard feelings, Roloff said she was feeling "grateful" on the same date one year later.

"One year ago today would have been our angel baby's due date. I think about our baby all the time and the things we lost the day we found out we lost him/her," she captioned a family photo shared on Instagram.

Roloff then noted that she can "thank that baby for the many things we gained: Perspective, Compassion, Empathy, Patience, Support," before finishing off the list with her 5-month-old son's name, "Josiah."

"I know our baby is with our Lord and I can't wait for the day I get to meet them," she concluded. "In the meantime, I'm thankful for our guardian angel in heaven and my babies that are here with me. 🤍"

In addition to Josiah, the reality star and husband Zach Roloff share daughter Lilah Ray, who turns 3 next month, and son Jackson Kyle, 5.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

During her pregnancy with Josiah, Tori admitted that she felt "miscarriage truly steals your joy" as she explained the mixed emotions while navigating pregnancy after her pregnancy loss.

"This pregnancy, it's been so difficult to get excited," Tori began. "However, we have seen baby multiple times and we've heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it's strong."

Updating fans on her journey, Tori said that feeling the baby move "pretty consistently" has helped her relax and savor each stage.

Later, the mom reflected, "I am so grateful to God for this gift. This pure and whole gift and I am so thankful that my body is capable of growing this sweet life."

"I can't believe this is our last Christmas without him/her!" she shared, adding red and green heart emojis with a Christmas tree.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

Earlier this month, while celebrating Josiah turning 5 months, Tori said that her baby boy "loves his siblings"

"This little blue-eyed bundle is 5 months!! September flew by and a lot happened for this little man!" the proud mom of three shared.

Noting that "Josiah officially got kicked out of mom and dads room," Tori admitted the infant "still doesn't want to sleep through the night. 😴"

"Mom and dad are looking forward to days of not being woken up at 4am but we're trying to love every stage of this guys life because he truly is the best baby ever!! We love you Josiah Luke! 🤍"