Tori Roloff Shares First Christmas Photos of Her Three Kids: 'Love These Memories We're Making'

Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids, sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 7 months, and daughter Lilah, 3, look too cute in their first Christmas photo shoot together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on December 5, 2022 01:11 PM
Tori Roloff kids Christmas
Photo: Tori Roloff/instagram

The Roloffs are making special memories this holiday season.

Tori Roloff shared photos on Instagram Sunday of her three kids posing for their first Christmas photo shoot together, during which her little ones got to snap some pictures with Santa Claus.

Tori and husband Zach Roloff's three kids, sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 3, sit together on a festive red couch situated in front of beautifully decorated Christmas trees for the pictures. All three siblings look too cute in their matching red and green holiday plaid outfits.

In the first shot, Josiah sits on his big brother's lap with Lilah beside them as they look at the camera. Another picture shows Lilah hilariously shoving her face into the couch, as Tori wrote, "Poor Lilah really isn't so sure about this Santa thing… 🎅🏼🤣❤️🎄💚."

The two brothers, however, got their photos sitting on Santa's lap. "Jackson and Josiah on the other hand braved the cold to hang with Santa!! 🤣," wrote Tori.

"I love these memories we're making. Let's hope Lilah recovers. 😬 #zandtplusthree #storyofzachandtori," added Tori.

Last week, the Little People Big World star shared a series of adorable Instagram photos of her baby son Josiah posing for a festive shoot in an oversized Santa hat. The little boy giggled while on a fluffy white blanket amid twinkling lights.

Other photos showed the infant playing with his feet and sticking out his tongue without wearing the hat. Tori also included a beautiful black-and-white snap of Josiah looking directly into the camera.

"All I want for Christmas… ❤️💚🎅🏼," she captioned the post.

The mom of three later celebrated Josiah turning 7 months old, sharing some of his most recent milestones in an Instagram post.

"What a doozy!! We survived our first flu, first airplane ride, and first thanksgiving (barely)! Josiah has had a lot of ups and downs this month, and he's gained some fun skills!" she began.

"Josiah got two teeth!! 🦷 (explains a lot), Josiah is rolling and 'crawling' everywhere! 🌀, Josiah has found a new voice level which has actually been fun! 💥, Si is eating everything in sight (food or not)! 🍽️ Josiah went on his first airplane ride to Arizona ✈️, His smile can still light up a room, or his cry can tear a heart out! 😃."

"We love this kid so stinking much!! I love his personality when he's not hungry 🥴🤣🤣 keep growing si guy! 🤍," she concluded.

