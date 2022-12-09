Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Family Selfie with All Three Kids in Matching Christmas Pajamas

Tori Roloff is documenting one of her family's favorite holiday traditions.

On Thursday, the Little People, Big World star shared a family selfie on her Instagram Story which featured husband Zach Roloff and all three of their kids, sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, plus daughter Lilah Ray, 3.

In the cute picture, the family of five smiles as they wear matching holiday pajamas and sit in front of a Christmas tree at home. Everyone is looking at the camera in the shot, including baby Josiah, who sweetly holds hands with his big sister Lilah.

"Our favorite family tradition: Matching Jammie's and driving around looking at lights!" Tori wrote, noting on the next slide that they were bringing their dog Murphy along for the ride.

tori roloff/Instagram

Last week, Tori shared photos on Instagram of her three kids posing for their first Christmas photo shoot together, during which her little ones got to snap some pictures with Santa Claus.

Tori and husband Zach's three kids sat together on a festive red couch situated in front of beautifully decorated Christmas trees for the pictures. All three siblings looked too cute in their matching red and green holiday plaid outfits.

In the first shot, Josiah sat on his big brother's lap with Lilah beside them as they looked at the camera. Another picture showed Lilah hilariously shoving her face into the couch, as Tori wrote, "Poor Lilah really isn't so sure about this Santa thing… 🎅🏼🤣❤️🎄💚."

The two brothers, however, got their photos sitting on Santa's lap. "Jackson and Josiah on the other hand braved the cold to hang with Santa!! 🤣," wrote Tori.

"I love these memories we're making. Let's hope Lilah recovers. 😬 #zandtplusthree #storyofzachandtori," added Tori.