Tori Roloff Shuts Down Rumors She's Expecting Another Baby with Husband Zach Roloff

Tori Roloff is speaking out against those who speculated she is expecting another child with husband Zach.

The Little People, Big World star, 27, shut down pregnancy rumors on Wednesday when she posted a lengthy statement on Instagram. The baby rumors first started when fans and followers flooded Matt Roloff‘s comments section after he shared a video of Tori.

“No I’m not pregnant. Yes I love baggy clothes and food. What if I was a woman who couldn’t get pregnant? What if I was a woman who had body image issues? Asking a woman if she’s pregnant can be extremely damaging,” Tori captioned a photo of herself and Zach, along with their 17-month-old son Jackson Kyle.

“Luckily I know when I get asked these questions it’s coming from a place of love. I know our fans are eager to see our family grow — as are Zach and I and our families — and you guys just want to see us make more adorable babies like baby J,” she continued. “However I hope you think twice about asking a woman ‘Are you pregnant?’ or ‘When’s the next one coming?’ You don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors in anyone’s life.”

The mother of one further explained that although she would like to expand her family with another baby eventually, she and Zach, 28, are doing things on their own terms.

“I say this because time and time again I’ve watched my own friends and family struggle with having a baby and I know how much it hurts every time this question is asked,” she said. “If I believed the magazine articles written about me I’ve been pregnant for the last year and a half.”

Tori added, “If and when Zach and I are blessed with another little one we will share on our own time and in our own way. We love you guys and so appreciate your love and support. No one wants to see baby J be a big brother more than I do but let’s wait patiently together!”

Though they are not expecting another child currently, the Roloffs did recently welcome a new addition to their household. In July, the family of three introduced fans to new fur baby, a Bernese Mountain dog named Murphy, jokingly announcing that “our world just got a little crazier.”

That same month, Tori got candid about motherhood, encouraging fellow first-time parents to take a piece of advice from her about mom life after she had a tough day taking care of her son due to an incident that “involved both vomit and poop.”

“First-time parents: never. Ever. Under any circumstances. Put your child to bed in just a diaper. Just don’t do it,” Tori captioned a photo of her son covered in brown stains. “We all have those days. Today involved both vomit and poop. I mean can tomorrow get any worse? Don’t answer that. #momlife #babyjroloff.”

She added, “To make matters worse … we don’t currently have hot water in our house so I had to drive to another house to bathe him. So ya. That’s my day. If you were having a rough day I hope this helps.”