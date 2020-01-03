Tori Roloff Says She 'Couldn't Be More in Love' with Daughter Lilah in Post-Baby Photo

Image zoom Tori Roloff and daughter Lilah Tori Roloff/ Instagram

Tori Roloff is looking into 2020 with a fresh perspective as a new mom of two.

In honor of New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, the Little People, Big World star shared a pair of images that first showed her cradling her baby bump in daughter Lilah Ray‘s nursery “the day before” Tori, 28, “went into labor.”

In the second, Tori is holding her now-6-week-old baby girl to her chest, wearing what appears to be the same all-black casual outfit and white lace robe and posing in the same spot.

“2019 changed our family forever for the better,” Tori began her caption. “Our sweet lilah girl joined the family and we couldn’t be more in love. I am so thankful for the growth and changes that happened in 2019. I am grateful for my little family. Especially my husband [Zach Roloff] who is leading us into 2020 to make it our best year yet!”

“I am excited to watch [son Jackson Kyle, 2½] grow and develop into a BOY (he’s like no longer a toddler. He’s a full on boy and I love every ounce of him)!” she added, concluding with, “Happy New Years friends!”

Since Lilah’s arrival on Nov. 19, Tori has been taking some time to adjust, admitting in a Dec. 10 post that she was “trying really hard to love my postpartum body.”

“It’s only been 3 weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard,” she began in her caption. “Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted.”

“I hate asking for help,” Tori continued. “I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with.”

“I know it’s temporary,” she said. “I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”

Tori documented her second pregnancy on social media, but it was a rough one at times. In July, she shared she was “feeling a lot better” than she had in her first trimester, and admitted earlier that month that “this pregnancy has been a lot harder on me than the last.”

She admitted on July 15 she had the “confidence to post” pictures of herself baring her belly because of the support she got on her July 6 post about self-image, thanking her fans for their “sweet” comments and writing, “I’m trying to love the heck out of my body because dang it I’m proud to grow this baby girl.”

Tori had explained in her July 6 post’s caption that she “had a harder time accepting my body this go around,” having “gotten bigger a lot faster than” with her first pregnancy and even enduring people asking her if she’s sure she’s not actually carrying twins.

“It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way,” the star continued. “But for all those women out there — pregnant or not — you need to hear this just like I do: you’re beautiful, you’re strong, and dang it love yourself no matter what.”