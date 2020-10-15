Tori Roloff Reveals She Is No Longer Breastfeeding Daughter Lilah, 10 Months: 'It's Bittersweet'

Tori Roloff recently stopped breastfeeding her daughter Lilah, after the 10-month-old "lost interest in the boob"

Tori Roloff recently stopped breastfeeding her daughter Lilah Ray, after the 10-month-old "lost interest in the boob" and the Little People, Big World star says the process hasn't been easy.

"This is just speaking for myself. I know everyone has different views of breastfeeding and all that, but, for me, it's a bittersweet thing because, when you start breastfeeding, you built up a connection this whole time with your child," she tells PEOPLE.

"They're dependent on you for feeding, and all of that," she adds. "And so, it's sad to ... Oh, they don't need me anymore."

For Roloff, 29, who also shares son Jackson, 3, with husband Zach, 30, weaning both of her children happened naturally. She adds that she's focusing on the positives of the situation.

Zach and Tori Roloff with son Jackson and daughter Lilah

"You're so proud that they're growing up and moving on, and it's one less thing they need from me," the mom of two explains. "But then you get a little more freedom back when you no longer breastfeed."

Continues Roloff, "I can be away from my child for more than three hours. You get a little piece of your body back too, because I mean, you're pregnant for nine, 10 months, but you know, your body is fully given to somebody for, you know, a year to two years."

While Roloff says that the pair have been "blessed with both our kids," adding their demeanors are both "pretty chill and not super high maintenance," they still aren't quite ready to start thinking about baby No. 3.

"I'm not pregnant, and I'm not going to be pregnant any time soon," she says with a laugh.

Adds Zach: "We both want more kids. So we'll see what happens down the line."