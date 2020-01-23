Tori Roloff Confirms Daughter Lilah Is a Little Person, Explains C-Section Was Due to 'Dwarfism'

Tori Roloff is opening up about her daughter Lilah Ray‘s birth.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, the Little People, Big World star confirmed that her 2-month-old daughter is a little person, and gave new details about undergoing a second cesarean section during Lilah’s birth. (Roloff previously welcomed 2½-year-old son Jackson Kyle via C-section.)

When a follower asked why the new mother of two had to have a “second C-section,” Roloff, 28, responded: “Because Lilah has dwarfism. It’s not that I couldn’t have a VBAC [vaginal birth after caesarean section] but just most likely it would have ended in a C-section so we just skipped ahead.”

“The hospital this time was so much more difficult for me,” she wrote in response to another question about her recovery. “However I feel like I’ve recovered a lot faster this time around. Now just trying to get back into shape and love my body through [postpartum].”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Tori Roloff/ Instagram

Image zoom Tori Roloff/ Instagram

RELATED: Tori Roloff Is ‘Trying Really Hard to Love’ Her Body Three Weeks After Welcoming Baby No. 2

When asked how she is adjusting to life as a mother of two, Roloff responded: “I freaking love it. I am so thankful and blessed by kiddos. Somehow we’re two for two for easy babies.”

Roloff has been keeping her followers updated on her postpartum life. On New Year’s Eve, the mother of two shared a pair of before-and-after images on Instagram in honor of the past year.

The first photo showed her cradling her baby bump in Lilah’s nursery “the day before” she “went into labor.” In the second photo, Roloff held her baby girl to her chest, wearing what appears to be the same all-black casual outfit and white lace robe and posing in the same spot.

Image zoom Tori Roloff/ Instagram

Image zoom Tori Roloff/ Instagram

RELATED: Tori Roloff Says She ‘Couldn’t Be More in Love’ with Daughter Lilah in Post-Baby Photo

“2019 changed our family forever for the better,” Roloff began her caption. “Our sweet Lilah girl joined the family and we couldn’t be more in love. I am so thankful for the growth and changes that happened in 2019. I am grateful for my little family. Especially my husband [Zach Roloff] who is leading us into 2020 to make it our best year yet!”

“I am excited to watch Jackson grow and develop into a BOY (he’s like no longer a toddler. He’s a full on boy and I love every ounce of him)!” she added, concluding with, “Happy New Years friends!”

Image zoom Tori Roloff with husband Zach and baby Lilah Tori Roloff/ Instagram

In December, less than a month after welcoming Lilah, Roloff shared in an Instagram post that she was “trying really hard to love my postpartum body.”

“It’s only been 3 weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard,” she admitted in her caption. “Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted.”

“I hate asking for help,” Roloff continued. “I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with.”

“I know it’s temporary,” she said. “I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”