Tori Roloff Confirms Baby Son Josiah, 4 Weeks, Was Born with Same Form of Dwarfism as Siblings

Tori Roloff is sharing details about her newborn son's genetic condition.

Josiah Luke, the 4-week-old son of Tori and husband Zach Roloff, was born with achondroplasia (the most common form of dwarfism), PEOPLE confirms. Josiah's siblings Jackson Kyle, 5, and Lilah Ray, 2, and dad Zach, 32, were also born with achondroplasia while Tori is of average height.

Tori, 31, shared that her two older kids are super helpful when it comes to their baby brother, who was born three weeks early. "They are slightly obsessed with him and it's adorable," she said. "They're just both very concerned about where he is, what he is doing. They take turns feeding him the bottle and want to bring him blankies and binkies."

As for whether they'll add more kids in the future, Tori said it's unlikely though not totally off the table.

"I'd never say never because already I can't believe that those first few days are already over. This one's been more emotional this time just because I went into it with the mindset that this is most likely our last baby," she said.

Tori and Zach Roloff baby Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori continued: "It just changes your outlook on the hospital and your time spent there. We've always had the best nurses and doctors. And so it's just sad to think that, 'Oh, we're probably not going to be back in this situation ever. We're done with this part of our life.' And now we get to just enjoy our three babies. Never say never, but I think I'm saying never."

On Monday, Tori celebrated Josiah turning one month old with a sweet post on Instagram.

"How has it already been a month with this dude?!" Tori wrote in the caption. "We have LOVED getting to know and love this kid, and I really do thank God every day He chose us to be his parents!"

The reality TV star also shared some of her and Zach's recaps from "our first month together" with Josiah.

"Josiah LOVES to eat and has yet to miss a meal. 🍼," she said. "He loves his siblings and is so tolerant to their exuberant attention. 🧒🏻👧🏻"

Tori also shared that he "is starting to appreciate bath time! 🛁" and "has longer moments of alertness," adding that "he loves to look at his family! 🤍"