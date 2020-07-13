Tori Roloff Claps Back at Mom Shamers After One Expresses 'Concern' About Her Son Jackson, 3

"You don't own me. You can't manipulate me. This is my instagram and I can choose what I want to share," Tori Roloff wrote over the weekend

Tori Roloff has a message for people giving her unsolicited parenting advice.

On Saturday, the Little People, Big World star shared a sweet photo with her daughter Lilah Ray, 7 months, and son Jackson Kyle, 3, that showed the latter giving his mom a big kiss on the cheek while baby Lilah sat in her lap.

Tori, 29, used the caption to address her followers, saying she is "not responsible for teaching the world anything about dwarfism or a pandemic or any other global issue," while recognizing that it is her "privilege to have a platform where I can share information on things I find important like dwarfism or a pandemic or other global issues."

"I did not chose to be in the public eye. I fell in love and I chose my husband then and I choose him every day since," she wrote of Zach Roloff who, like their children, has achondroplasia. "This all comes along with him and our family and I feel like I've done a damn good job of being the best I can be."

"I don't owe you anything. You don't own me. You can't manipulate me. This is my instagram and I can choose what I want to share," Tori added. "If this doesn't sit well with you ... I'm sorry. It's not my job to change your mind. ✌🏼"

While the mother of two did not specifically call out what remarks she was responding to, if any, she did reply to an Instagram user one week earlier who left a comment of "concern" on a family photo posted for the Fourth of July.

"Great pic ... I can't help to Notice Jackson legs they look like the are curving even more 😞 is he in pain. Is there a way to correct while he is young? Just asking out of concern ❤️❤️❤️❤️," the user wrote.

"He's actually popping his hip here with some sass. It exaggerates the bowing. He is in no pain once so ever [sic]," Tori said in her reply.

"Oh that [sic] good to hear!! You are such a good mom!! ❤️" the original commenter wrote back.

Tori has been open about the ups and downs of motherhood, including getting mom shamed in the past and candid looks at some of the more difficult parts of the parenting process — like days involving "both vomit and poop."

"I share this with the risk of getting mom shamed (again — and for real I don't care I don't get humans sometimes). This is for all those mamas out there that sometime feel like they are sinking. That's been me this week 🙋🏻‍♀️!" she wrote on Instagram in July 2018, sharing a photo of Jackson in his crib covered in feces.

"I noticed something on his face (of course I think it's blood or something and start freaking out)," Tori said. But as she moved closer, she added, "the smell overcame me."