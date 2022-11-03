Tori Roloff on Whether She Wishes She Had Chance to Raise an Average Size Child: 'Absolutely Not'

Tori Roloff is of average height while her husband and three children were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on November 3, 2022 02:03 PM
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Photo: Monique Serra

Tori Roloff wouldn't change a thing about her family.

The mom of three answered a series of questions on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, replying to one user who asked whether she wished she could "have the opportunity to know what it's like to raise an average size child."

Tori is of average height while her husband Zach Roloff and three children, Josiah, 6 months, Lilah, 2, and Jackson, 5, were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

"Absolutely not," Tori wrote. "I'm Obsessed with the three kids God gave me and I'd have it no other way."

The Little People, Big World star also responded to a user's question about the "hardest part about being an average size mom of three little people."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram

"Knowing that I'll never be able to relate to my kids and can only sympathize," she answered.

Earlier this week, the Roloffs celebrated their first Halloween as a family of five. On Monday, Tori, 31, shared photos from Halloween with Zach and their three kids.

The sweet photo showed Jackson, who was dressed in a classic black and yellow firefighter's uniform, making a sly face as he leaned against Zach, who was not in costume. Zach held Josiah, who wore a pumpkin costume, while Tori held Lilah, who was dressed up like a Dalmatian.

Tori Roloff Shares Kid's Classic Costumes on Josiah's First Halloween
Tori Roloff/instagram

In a later picture, Zach's mom Amy Roloff jumped in for a photo with the kids, dressed up as a cat with a tutu, ears and makeup to complete the look.

"Thanks for helping us get ready," Tori wrote, tagging Amy.

Tori also shared a close-up of Josiah on his belly in his costume, looking at the camera.

"Si's 1st Halloween," she wrote, revealing that the infant was struggling with a "double ear infection" but still "rallied" through his first trick-or-treating experience.

