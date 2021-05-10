Tori and Zach Roloff Celebrate Son Jackson's 4th Birthday: 'So Grateful'

"Watching Jackson grow each year is such a blessing," Little People, Big World's Tori Roloff says of her son Jackson

Jackson Kyle is growing up so fast!

Zach and Tori Roloff celebrated their son's birthday over the weekend as he's set to turn 4 years old on Wednesday. The Little People, Big World, whom also share 17-month-old daughter Lilah Ray, shared photos from the Toy Story–themed bash they threw for their firstborn boy.

"Tonight we got to celebrate my favorite (almost) 4 year old!!!!" writes Tori on Instagram. "These last 4 years have gone by too fast. Watching Jackson grow each year is such a blessing. We are so grateful to everyone who came to spoil and celebrate our baby J!"

"Jackson is a pretty stoic kid, but I KNOW he's going to be talking about this party for a while!" the mom adds. "Wednesday we'll make it official! ❤️"

Tori, who turned 30 earlier this month, celebrated Zach turning 31 on Monday, calling him "the best husband and dad."

"I love how you love our family. You are the best leader for our family. You are so thoughtful and reflective and I love that about you," she wrote. "You are loyal and a great friend. Watching you be a dad has brought me so much joy, but somehow you still put me first and I'm so grateful for that! I love you more each year babe uh. 31 looks good on you!"

When she celebrated Lilah's first birthday in November, Tori wrote on Instagram, "We love you and your curiosity so much. I love that you know what you want and what you don't want — this is going to serve you well in this world."

"I love that you're a mamas girl," she continued. "It can be exhausting at times but the fact that I can make you happy is the best feeling in the world. I love how you look at your dad and your brother with so much love. I love that you're resilient and you're getting good at going with the flow."