Tori Roloff Celebrates Pregnancy Milestone After Miscarriage: 'Half Way There!'

In November, the Little People, Big World star announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Zach Roloff, eight months after suffering a miscarriage

Tori Roloff is celebrating the latest step in her pregnancy.

On Tuesday, the Little People, Big World star shared a photo on Instagram cradling her growing baby bump as she stood in the snow. After suffering a miscarriage in March, the TLC star announced last month that she's expecting her third child with husband Zach Roloff.

"…and we're half way there! ❄️🤍👶🏻#storyofzachandtori #zandtpartyoffive #babyroloff3" she captioned the post.

Earlier this month, the mom of two got candid on Instagram about the difficulty she was having getting excited about her baby on the way after having gone through her miscarriage six weeks into her last pregnancy.

"I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy. This pregnancy, it's been so difficult to get excited," Tori began. "However, we have seen baby multiple times and we've heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it's strong."

Updating fans on her journey, Tori said that feeling the baby move "pretty consistently" has helped her relax and savor each stage.

"My first trimester was pretty miserable. I slept a ton. Couldn't eat anything. And I was bloated beyond belief. I was convinced it was a girl," she revealed. "My second trimester (gosh it's gone by SO fast!) has been a lot better. Less bloat. More appetite, and I feel like I am moving and feeling good this time around! Now I think it's a boy."

Looking ahead, Tori reflected, "I am so grateful to God for this gift. This pure and whole gift and I am so thankful that my body is capable of growing this sweet life."

"I can't believe this is our last Christmas without him/her!" she shared, adding red and green heart emojis with a Christmas tree.

On Nov. 17, Tori and Zach announced that they were expecting a baby in 2022 with a celebratory family photo shoot with their children — son Jackson Kyle, 4, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2.

"Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!" Tori wrote on Instagram, while Zach added in a post of his own that his wife was looking "as beautiful as ever."