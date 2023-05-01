Tori Roloff Celebrates 'Last Baby' Josiah's First Birthday with Rodeo-Themed Party: Photos

Tori Roloff is celebrating a very special day for her family.

On Monday, the mom of three, 31, celebrated youngest son Josiah Luke's first birthday with a "Josiah's first rodeo"-themed celebration.

The first picture, a family photo, shows Tori and husband Zach Roloff posing with their three kids — Josiah, daughter Lilah Ray, 3, and son Jackson Kyle, 5.

In the second photo, Josiah poses in his high chair, adorned in a cowboy-themed garland, smiling under a sign that said "Josiah's 1st Rodeo," and a balloon arch of brown, tan and cow-print balloons.

"I still can't believe my last baby is 1! I just love him so much and want to keep celebrating the day!!" she captioned the set of shots.

On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star shared a longer tribute to her youngest.

"Happy birthday to our sweet Josiah! 🎉🎂🎈," she began. "We love you so much Si! You are the sweet guy ever. You are always so happy and love watching your family. You are on the move and ready for any adventure!"

She continued, "You love eating and bath time and I love how obsessed you are with your siblings!! I have loved getting to love on you the last year si si! Let's celebrate all day long!! 🤍🤍🤍."

Zach also shared sweet photos of the birthday boy dressed in denim overalls with a red handkerchief tied around his neck, bib-style. He held an oversized hat on his head as he smiled at the camera.

"Si Si's birthday yesterday! What a great year with this kid, a super chill baby that tolerates all the chaos of his sibs and loves the attention," the proud dad wrote.