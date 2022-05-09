Tori Roloff Celebrates Mother's Day After Welcoming Son Josiah: 'Perfect Morning'

Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their third baby together, son Josiah Luke, on April 30

Tori Roloff is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom of three.

"Thank you for making me a mama. 🤍🤍🤍 A perfect morning spent driving around sipping coffee and enjoying the over cast weather instead of rain," she wrote.

"To all mamas past present and future: happy Mother's Day," she added.

Tori and Zach welcomed baby Josiah on April 30, a little more than a year after the couple suffered a miscarriage at six weeks pregnant. They shared the exciting news on Instagram last week, adding that their son was born at 9.02 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz. and measuring 19½ inches long.

"Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!" the parents posted on Instagram Monday, alongside a video of their newborn napping. "You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime!"

The pair announced they were expecting another baby last November with a celebratory family photo shoot of the four of them.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori wrote on Instagram at the time. "Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"

Tori first revealed in March 2021 that she suffered a loss of their baby, opening up about the loss on social media.

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share," she wrote in part. "We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.