Tori Roloff Celebrates Baby Josiah Turning 1 Month Old: 'He Has Outgrown NB Clothes Already!'

Last month, Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their third baby together, son Josiah Luke, on April 30

Tori Roloff Celebrates Baby Josiah Turning 1 Month Old: ‘We Have LOVED Getting to Know’ Him. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeMPeWfpbRx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Tori Roloff Celebrates Baby Josiah Turning 1 Month Old: ‘We Have LOVED Getting to Know’ Him. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeMPeWfpbRx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Tori Roloff is one proud mama!

On Monday, the Little People, Big World star shared a couple of sweet pictures of her third child Josiah Luke whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, to celebrate one month after he was born.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"How has it already been a month with this dude?!" Tori, 31, wrote in the Instagram caption. "We have LOVED getting to know and love this kid, and I really do thank God every day He chose us to be his parents!"

The reality TV star also shared some of her and Zach's recaps from "our first month together" with Josiah.

"Josiah LOVES to eat and has yet to miss a meal. 🍼," she said. "He loves his siblings and is so tolerant to their exuberant attention. 🧒🏻👧🏻"

Tori also shared that the 1-month-old "is starting to appreciate bath time! 🛁" and "has longer moments of alertness," adding that "he loves to look at his family! 🤍"

"He has outgrown NB clothes already! 👕," Tori wrote. "Nights aren't the best but mom is trying really hard to enjoy every moment and consume extra coffee. ☕️"

"We love you Josiah!!" the mom of three concluded. "Also ps. Thank second photo! 🤣 kid got moms extra chins and I'm herrrreeee for it."

Zach and Tori Roloff - Little People, Big World Zach and Tori Roloff with son Jackson and daughter Lilah | Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

In addition to Josiah, Tori and Zach, 32, are also parents to Jackson Kyle, 4½, and Lilah Ray, 2. Tori shared with PEOPLE earlier this month how Jackson and Lila felt about their new sibling.

"We were preparing ourselves for jealous moments or for things to kind of go awry every once in a while," Tori explained. "But they literally haven't. They've both been so affectionate and just in love with Josiah and it's been so much fun to watch."

RELATED: Pregnant Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Family Photo with Her Kids in Matching Outfits

Tori told PEOPLE that the kids are also super helpful when it comes to their baby brother, who was born three weeks early.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.