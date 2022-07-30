Tori Roloff Celebrates 3 Months Since Her Baby Boy's Birth: 'Josiah Is Finally Sleeping'

"He is almost 13 pounds," Tori Roloff wrote on Instagram Saturday, marking three months since her son Josiah Luke was born

Tori Roloff is one proud mama!

The Little People, Big World star documented the latest milestones of her baby boy Josiah Luke in an Instagram post on Saturday, as she celebrated her little one turning three months old.

"3 months!" Roloff, 31, wrote in the caption of her post, alongside adorable pictures of Josiah wearing a brown onesie with a pair of matching sandals.

"Josiah is finally sleeping! 💤 He is almost 13 pounds! 💪🏼," the mom of three continued. "Si is tracking and LOVES his brother! 👦🏻👦🏻 He loves being talked to! 🗣"

"Josiah doesn't give away smiles easily though! 🤩," she added. "Bath is still our favorite time! 🛁Love you sweet si si!!"

One snap featured within the post shows Josiah sitting on a couch next to a sign that reads "3 months old." Another shows an adorable close-up of his face with his tongue out.

In addition to Josiah, Tori is also a mom to her daughter Lilah Ray, 2, and her first son Jackson Kyle, 5, all of whom she shares with her husband, Zach Roloff.

The latest pictures of her newborn were shared after Tori posted family photos from Josiah's first beach trip last weekend.

In the sweet pictures, Tori and Zach's older two children held their baby brother while posing in the sand together. Tori also captured photos of the kids making sandcastles and riding in a wagon with Josiah.

"Josiah's first beach trip! 🌊 Jackson and Lilah loved showing lil' bro our favorite beach spot!" Tori wrote. "So thankful for this little family of mine, and our fun adventures together! 🏝 #josiahlukeroloff #babyjroloff #babylilahray #zandtpartyoffive"

While speaking to PEOPLE in May, Tori shared how baby Josiah is settling into the family.

She said her two older kids are very helpful when it comes to their baby brother, who was born three weeks early.

"They are slightly obsessed with him and it's adorable," Tori said. "They're just both very concerned about where he is, what he is doing. They take turns feeding him the bottle and want to bring him blankies and binkies."