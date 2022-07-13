Tori shared the sweet moment between the dad and their toddler on Instagram

Tori Roloff Calls Zach Roloff the 'Best Dad Ever' After He Spends the Night Caring for Lilah, 2

Tori Roloff calls Zach the ‘best dad ever' After He Spends the Night with Lilah, 2

Tori Roloff calls Zach the ‘best dad ever' After He Spends the Night with Lilah, 2

Tori Roloff is celebrating Zach Roloff for being a great dad!

On Wednesday, the Little People, Big World star shared a sweet photo of her husband sleeping alongside their daughter, Lilah Ray, 2, in her toddler bed. Father and daughter face opposite directions with Lilah sleeping on her back and Zach on his stomach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Best dad ever," Tori gushed over her husband.

Tori explained that Lilah was having some trouble at bedtime and was upset when it was time to go to sleep. "Daddy just laid down with her and never got back up!" Tori wrote.

Tori and Zach are also parents to sons Josiah Luke, 10 weeks, and Jackson Kyle, 5.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

tori roloff Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

In photos recently shared by the mom of three, she marveled at how much infant Josiah looks like Jackson at the same age.

She first posted a photo of Jackson as a baby lying with her husband. Next, she shared a photo of Josiah, who shares the same blue eyes and facial features as Jackson does in the previous image.

"I'm pretty sure I birthed the same child twice," Tori wrote.

In late May, PEOPLE confirmed that Josiah was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism that both his siblings were also born with.

Tori Roloff Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach spoke with PEOPLE in May, sharing their excitement to be a family of five.

"We were preparing ourselves for jealous moments or for things to kind of go awry every once in a while," Tori shared. "But they literally haven't. They've both been so affectionate and just in love with Josiah and it's been so much fun to watch."