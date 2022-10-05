Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo

Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 05:21 PM
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CjGPag6rKQ3/
Photo: Monique Serra

Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo!

Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5.

One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front of him.

In another, Tori holds Jackson and Lilah's hands together while Zach holds Josiah, and the family all smiles.

Days later, Tori celebrated Josiah as he turned 5 months old.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This little blue eyed bundle is 5 months!! September flew by and a lot happened for this little man!" the proud mom of three shared.

Noting that "Josiah officially got kicked out of mom and dads room," Tori admitted the infant "still doesn't want to sleep through the night. 😴"

"Mom and dad are looking forward to days of not being woken up at 4am but we're trying to love every stage of this guys life because he truly is the best baby ever!! We love you Josiah Luke! 🤍"

Last month, Tori shared heartwarming photos of an excited Jackson on his first day of school.

"This kid makes my heart swell with pride. He walked into his first day of school as confident as ever! He is so sure of himself and I love how he owns a room!" Tori said about watching her oldest take on this next chapter.

She added they are "so stinking proud of our kindergartener," and shared the couple's hopes for the little boy.

"I pray every single day for the Lord to protect this boy's heart. To give him the confidence and strength to keep going. I pray he is always kind and helpful. I also pray that he loves school as much on the day of his graduation as he did today! 🤣"

Related Articles
Tori Roloff Says Her Heart 'Swells with Pride' As Son Jackson Starts Kindergarten
Tori Roloff Says Her Heart 'Swells with Pride' as Son Jackson Starts Kindergarten: 'So Proud'
Tori Roloff Shares Family Photos from Bowling Night Out with Zach and Their Kids
Tori and Zach Roloff Share Photos from Their First Family Bowling Night: 'Love These People'
Tori Roloff celebrates son Josiah turning 4 months
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Josiah as He Turns 4 Months Old: 'We Love You, Dude!'
Tori and Zach Roloff's children Jackson and Josiah
Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jackson, 5, Hugging Baby Brother Josiah, 3 Months
Tori Roloff family
Tori Roloff Shares New Family Photos from Baby Josiah's First Beach Trip: 'So Thankful'
Tori Roloff Instagram - These are my favorite days
Tori Roloff Posts Cute Photos of Her 'Water Babies' Enjoying Trip to the River: 'My Favorite Days'
Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff
Tori Roloff Celebrates 3 Months Since Her Baby Boy's Birth: 'Josiah Is Finally Sleeping'
Tori Roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Kids at Theme Park, Reflects on Them Being 'Too Short' to Ride
Zach and Tori Roloff, Little People Big World
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Hoping for a Boy' as She and Husband Zach Discuss Baby No. 3 in 'LPBW' Clip
Tori Roloff calls Zach the ‘best dad ever' After He Spends the Night with Lilah, 2
Tori Roloff Calls Zach Roloff the 'Best Dad Ever' After He Spends the Night Caring for Lilah, 2
Tori Roloff Celebrates Mothers Day
Tori Roloff Opens Up After 'Rough Day' Balancing Work and Family: I 'Felt Overwhelmed'
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos from Their First Fourth of July as a Family of Five
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Jokes She 'Birthed the Same Child Twice' as She Compares Sons Josiah and Jackson
tori roloff, jackson roloff
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Thankful' for Time with Son Jackson, 5, as They Enjoy Monster Truck Show
Matt Roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Jackson with Zach's Late Grandfather in Tribute Post
Roloff baby reveal
Zach & Tori Roloff Share New Family Photos of Baby Son Josiah: 'We're Really Stoked!'