Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo

Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo!

Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5.

One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front of him.

In another, Tori holds Jackson and Lilah's hands together while Zach holds Josiah, and the family all smiles.

Days later, Tori celebrated Josiah as he turned 5 months old.

"This little blue eyed bundle is 5 months!! September flew by and a lot happened for this little man!" the proud mom of three shared.

Noting that "Josiah officially got kicked out of mom and dads room," Tori admitted the infant "still doesn't want to sleep through the night. 😴"

"Mom and dad are looking forward to days of not being woken up at 4am but we're trying to love every stage of this guys life because he truly is the best baby ever!! We love you Josiah Luke! 🤍"

Last month, Tori shared heartwarming photos of an excited Jackson on his first day of school.

"This kid makes my heart swell with pride. He walked into his first day of school as confident as ever! He is so sure of himself and I love how he owns a room!" Tori said about watching her oldest take on this next chapter.

She added they are "so stinking proud of our kindergartener," and shared the couple's hopes for the little boy.

"I pray every single day for the Lord to protect this boy's heart. To give him the confidence and strength to keep going. I pray he is always kind and helpful. I also pray that he loves school as much on the day of his graduation as he did today! 🤣"